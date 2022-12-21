LDC’s academic registrar dismissed

The academic registrar of the Law Development Centre (LDC), Dr Everest Turyahikayo, has been dismissed after being found guilty of gross professional misconduct.

Also dismissed is the assistant academic registrar, Ms Mary Nakigozi, for the same offence.

Their dismissal followed a management committee meeting yesterday that considered a report of the appointments sub-committee in respect of various disciplinary proceedings against the duo.

“Dr Everest Turyahikayo, the academic registrar, is found guilty of gross misconduct as provided for under Order 8.1.3 of the LDC Standing Orders, 2017, on grounds of unprofessional and unethical conduct unbecoming of an academic registrar,” a press statement issued by the LDC secretary, Mr Hamis Lukyamuzi Ddungu, yesterday reads in part.

“Dr Turyahikayo is accordingly dismissed with immediate effect from the service of LDC pursuant to Order 8.24 (e) of the LDC Standing Orders,” it added.

The institution also said they would not renew the contract of Dr Leonard Ssozi, an assistant academic registrar, when his contract expires at the end of this month.

“The director is mandated to make arrangements for the continued smooth operations of the academic registrar’s department and to fill the consequential vacancies at the earliest possible opportunity,” the statement reads in part.

Last month, sources within the LDC, told Daily Monitor that Dr Turyahikayo had been interdicted to pave way for investigations into allegations that he was sexually harassing female students.

He had been interdicted on November 15 for 30 days.

Sources also told this newspaper that Ms Nakigozi had been interdicted for 90 days for allegedly soliciting money from students to alter their examination marks.

Her woes began when she allegedly received Shs30m from a student to alter his marks but did not do so, sparking off investigations.