Queries as LDC is set to hold virtual graduation

A section of graduates have raised questions over the Law Development Centre (LDC) plan to hold a virtual 49th graduation ceremony slated for next Friday.

The academic registrar, Mr Everest Turyahikayo, early this week indicated that a few categories of people would appear physically at the institution.

According to the institution’s communication, it is only those with First Class post graduate diplomas in legal practice who will attend the graduation physically.

“As you are aware, the 49th graduation ceremony, which will be held at LDC on July 29 is both physical and virtual. For the academic year 2020/2021, physical attendance will be for all candidates with First Class post graduate diploma in legal practice,” reads in part the circular authored by the academic registrar.

“All other students will attend the ceremony virtually,’’ the statement added.

The other categories of students to be allowed into the premises of the institution include the top 10 performing students in Diploma in Law and Diploma in Human Rights, recipients of various awards, guild presidents and cabinet members, guild speaker, and parents/guardians of the aforementioned categories of the students.

However, some of the graduates have not been received the news well

Open economy

Ms Agather Atuhaire, one of the graduates, wondered why LDC chose to hold a virtual graduation, yet the economy is fully open.

“Physical celebrations are important to people to celebrate with their colleagues and parents. There is no reason whatsoever for not having one. Graduations in other institutions, which have more students than LDC, are going on,” she wondered.

Ms Atuhaire, who doubles as a veteran journalist, also wondered why LDC is demanding Shs400,000 for a virtual ceremony since part of the money caters for the physical presence of graduates and their guests.

Lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde, who backed the complaint raised by Ms Atuhaire, said: “This is yet another manifestation of LDC’s incorrigible corruption and insensitivity to its clients”.

Mr Frank Nigel Othembi, the director of LDC, on Tuesday said they were simply implementing the decision made by the Management Committee, which is the highest decision making organ of the institution.

“The Management Committee claimed that bringing more than 5,000 grandaunts together amid the rising number of Covid cases wasn’t wise,” he said.