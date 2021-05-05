LDU shoots university student dead

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

Yesterday morning, a member of the Local Defence Unit (LDU) shot dead Ali Matovu, a student of Metropolitan University at the campus in Namungoona, Rubaga Division, Kampala.

Students at the university told Daily Monitor that the deceased, a first year student of Bachelor of Arts in Education, was shot dead at the offices of the Faculty of Education and Humanities.

“I heard that the student was seen carrying a monitor at around 4am from the ICT building. When the LDU personnel, who guard the university, saw him, they chased him and shot him a few metres from where he stole the monitor,” Brenda Atukwatse, a university student, said.

The acting head of the ICT department at the university, Mr Gift Bafakyi, referred us to the university secretary, Dr Ariyo Gracious, who did not answer our calls.

However, sources at the university told this newspaper that the theft of the computers at the laboratory is not new. “This is the third time computers are stolen from the ICT building; some staff duplicated the keys for the laboratory and gave them to this student,” the source said.

The deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said he had no information about the incident and referred us to the army . The UPDF deputy spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki, did not answer our calls.

Advertisement

However, sources within police told Daily Monitor that two LDU personnel who were involved were arrested.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com