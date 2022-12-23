Leaders ask IGG to probe works on Lukaya market

Kalungu District leaders led by Mr Ahmed Nyombi Mukiibi, the LC5 chairperson, have petitioned the Inspectorate of Government (IG) to investigate the construction of the Lukaya Road Toll Market in Lukaya Town Council.

Mr Nyombi said roadside vendors, for whom the Shs3.75 billion market was built, have boycotted the facility citing poor workmanship by the contractor.

In 2018, the government through the Ministry of Works and Transport undertook to remodel the market so that it can be utilised by roadside vendors who were operating from makeshift structures in Lukaya Town Council.

The project was executed by Sumadhura Technologies Limited and was handed over in February.

“There is no value for money and the facility has remained underutilised following the vendors’ refusal to occupy the stall and lockups,” Mr Nyombi said.

He added that the contractor was supposed raise the floor to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

“The problem has persisted despite the huge investment into the project and vendors are still operating from makeshift structures,” he said.

In 2011, the government injected a Shs1.9 billion grant from the Lake Victoria Management Project-(LAVEMP) into the project to remodel the stalls after the vendors complained that they were flooding.

Mr Nyombi asked the IG to scrutinise the project works and the process under which the contract was awarded, saying there is a likelihood of embezzlement of part of the funds.

“Given the injected amount, there is a likelihood that the funds were embezzled. It is the reason we are inviting the IGG to investigate the matter and come up with logical conclusions,” he said.

He added that it is high time the local governments are allowed to participate in the process of awarding contracts for projects that are executed in their areas to empower local leaders to hold the contractors accountable.

Mr Isaac Kaggogwe, a roadside vendor in Lwera, said the contractors did not carry out thorough consultations before undertaking the project works.

“Besides the market being constructed in low-lying areas which flood whenever it rains, the contractor constructed very small stalls and lockups that can’t accommodate traders’ merchandise,” he said.

Mr Abel Ssentuuro, another roadside vendor, said many of the vendors prefer staying in the makeshift stalls rather than relocating to the new market.

When the Daily Monitor contacted Mr Charles Tamale, the Lukaya Town Council chairperson, he said the petition is reasonable and may awaken the Ministry of Works to order the contractor to fix the gaps.

However, an engineer from Sumadhura Technologies Limited, who asked not to be named because he does not speak for the company, said the allegations that the company did shoddy work are false but did not elaborate further.

He also refused to share the name and phone number of the company spokesperson.

When contacted for a comment on the matter yesterday, Mr Paddy Kayondo, the Kalungu Resident District Commissioner, said he was in an “engagement” and would contact us later. He had not done so by press time.