Leaders complain over police recruitment

Leaders, whose districts got fewer slots in the recent recruitment of police constables, have accused security agencies of marginalising their communities.

However, police management insists that the process was transparent.

Police shortlisted 1,297 probationary constables and drivers around the country last month. 1,088 are constables while 209 are police drivers.

According to the list of successful candidates, more than 18 districts got less than two slots each while other districts got more than 20 slots each.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said the recruitment was done on a quota basis where each district or region was given a number of slots, but the applicants had to meet certain requirements.

“If at all the district didn’t have eligible person, then we would go with the number that is available even if it was one or zero,” Mr Enanga said.

Those vying for constable jobs were required to have four credits and at least a pass in Mathematics and English subjects at O-Level. The applicants were supposed to be between 18 and 24 years old.

In the shortlist, districts such as Gomba, Rakai, Kiryandongo, Bukomansimbi, Ntoroko, Bukwo, and Kazo, each got less than two successful applicants while districts such as Pallisa, Sheema, Ntungamo and Butaleja, each got more than 15 successful applicants.

Districts in Greater Masaka; Bukomansimbi, Kalangala, Kalungu, Kyotera, Lwengo, Masaka City, Rakai, Ssembabule and Lyantonde, combined got 39 successful slots.

The Ntoroko District chairperson, Mr William Kasolo, said only one person was recruited in his district despite having many people who had the required qualifications.

“The issue of our people having no academic qualifications is a lie. Some people are unfair to us and marginalising our people,” he said yesterday.

He added: “With nine years of Universal Secondary Education you can’t say we don’t have people with O-Level qualifications to join the police.”

The Kalungu District chairperson, Mr Kamadi Mukiibi Nyombi, said many youth in his district and greater Masaka aren’t interested in joining the police because of the welfare of officers they witness at various police stations.

“Political leaders were not involved in the mobilisation exercise. Those who were involved are security personnel, who aren’t known in the region and have no appeal on the ground,” Mr Nyombi said.

Mr Nyombi also claimed that the youth in his region were discriminated against because of their political beliefs.