Leaders of PWDs ask govt for special Covid vaccination centers

Leaders of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Mukono District have asked government for special vaccination centers for their members to get second and booster Covid-19 doses.

"Some of our colleagues have started contacting us for assistance following the Covid-19 scare," Annet Nakanwagi, the woman representative for PWDs at the district council said.

According to her, PWDs received the first dose because health officials extended vaccination to village level yet it’s now only in health centres.

Godfrey Nkunda, the chairperson district council for PWDs in Mukono said they are over 20,000 in the area seeking inoculation.

“We have asked the district heads to put more centres at sub-couty level. There is no way a PWD can move more than eight kilometers to access vaccination due to difficulties in transport and lack of equipment," he noted.

For PWD Sylivia Namukasa, they mobilized and took some of their colleagues for the second dose but gave up on the arrangement since it requires a lot of money, especially for people staying outside the municipality.

Only Goma Health Center-IV and Mukono General Hospital that are conducting Covid-19 vaccination in the municipality. In other parts of the district, the exercise is only at the HCIIIs, which have lately run out of vaccines.

On Wednesday, the Mukono District Health Officer (DH) Stephen Mulindwa said they are looking at extending vaccines to vulnerable people at the grassroots after receiving new doses.