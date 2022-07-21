We want J&J vaccine, Mukono leaders tell govt

Leaders in Mukono City are demanding government to provide only Johnson and Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccines in hard to reach areas for people to be inoculated.

Health authorities reason that it is the only suitable vaccine in island communities due to technical and technological challenges.

“Other vaccines like Pfizer and Astra Zeneca are not good for people in remote areas since one has to get two doses yet there are problems of transport and weather changes here,” Dr Stephen Mulindwa the District Health Officer (DHO) observed.

Mr Mulindwa further explained difficulties in utilizing other vaccines that require a fridge.

"We transport these vaccines on boats. These people can only be fully vaccinated with J&J vaccine since they keep on moving from one island to another,” he told Monitor as he urged more mass sensitization on vaccination.

Mukono District chairperson Mr Peter Bakaluba Mukasa challenged government not to abandon islanders.

According to the district statistics, 109 per cent people have received the first doze and 78 per cent account for the second one. Less than 10 per cent have received the booster doze.

At the start of July, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine urged Ugandans to go for Covid-19 vaccination and reduce their risk of contracting the virus that showed signs of resurging.