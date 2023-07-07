Leaders want Karamoja ministers replaced

A section of local leaders in Karamoja have expressed unwillingness to work with the two ministers in charge of the sub-region amid the saga surrounding the diversion of relief items meant for the area.

So far, Minister of Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu and her junior Agnes Nandutu, along with State minister for Planning Amos Lugoloobi have been arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court in relation to the iron sheets scandal.

Moroto Municipality Mayor Ismail Mohamed said though they appreciate the role the whistle blowers did in exposing the scandal, but as leaders of Karamoja, they believe they have no more business with the two ministers.

Mr Mohamed said theft in the ministry of has been ongoing, adding that a reshuffle is the only solution.

“We leave that to President,” Mr Mohamed told this newspaper.

Mr Ben Peter Loburo, the chairperson for Iriiri Sub-county, said the President’s handling of the matter has made some of them think that little value is being attached to Karamoja.

A string of senior members of government, including the Vice President, Speaker of Parliament, Prime Minister, ministers, MPs and officials were implicated in illegally diverting relief items meant for vulnerable persons in Karamoja Sub-region.

Last week, the Director of Public Prosecutions indicated that files of 17 unnamed government officials implicated in the scandal were closed for lack of evidence.

The Nabilatuk District chairperson, Mr Paul Lokol, on Wednesday said they have been failed by the judicial system in the iron sheets scandal.

He reasoned that the people who are still holding office are still capable of involving themselves in another scandal.

“What we are talking about is abuse of office and corruption,” Mr Lokol said, adding that a home grown politician should be given the chance to superintend over Karamoja affairs.

Background