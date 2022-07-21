Legislators query UPDF ‘discriminatory’ pay rise

Parliament has described the recently approved pay rise for the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) high ranking officers as “discriminatory”, and a move that could jeopardise the cohesion of the forces and national security.

Last week, the Monitor broke the story of the planned pay rise, where the monthly salary and retirement benefits of the UPDF top brass is to be more than doubled, while the pay for some of the senior officers will increase by half effective this financial year.

Lower ranking officers from the rank of Captain to Private, were not considered.

The army spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, then issued a statement confirming the salary enhancement.

The issue

During yesterday’s plenary, Kassanda North MP Patrick Oshabe, standing on a matter of national importance, cited the statement to bring to the attention of the oversight body “the discriminative treatment that will be suffered by the lower ranking officers”, and the possible consequences this could birth.

Mr Oshabe cited the rifts created between the teachers’ community, when the government announced a pay rise for science teachers, prompting their arts counterparts to go on a strike that lasted about three weeks.

“I do not contend with the pay rise but what perturbed me in that release is the specific pay rise of 100 percent only on the senior officers. In the economic times we are in, we have lower ranking officers, who are serving this country well and when they see a pay rise and they are not considered...It puts us in a very difficult situation,” Mr Oshabe said.

Plight of other officers

He added: “If there was any kind of pay rise, it should have considered the lower ranking officers ... Government needs to explain the fate of lower ranking officers. What is going to happen to them given the economic times?”

Busia Municipality MP Geoffrey Macho voiced discontent that the welfare of other security agencies is rarely considered.

“When issues of salary increment come up, we only talk about the UPDF. Why don’t we talk about other forces such as the Uganda Police Force (UPF) and Uganda Prison Service (UPS)?” he wondered.

Defence ministry speaks out

In response, junior Defence Minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth said the officers not catered for will have to wait.

“The intention of the government would be to consider everyone, but the salaries of the other categories of officers will have to wait for the general salary review,” he said.

Earlier, reports had indicated that the salaries of lower cadres would be enhanced next Financial Year 2023/2024 alongside those of other civil servants.

Government has touted the formation of a salary review commission to cure remuneration discrepancies and grievances in the public service, but this is yet to be effected.

State Minister for Trade David Bahati said the Executive will next week inform Parliament when the Commission will be instituted.

Mr Oboth-Oboth further defended the consideration of senior officers only, saying the lower ranking officers from the rank of Captain got a pay rise in 2018, while officers from the rank of Major and upwards did not.

The minister also advanced the argument that the number of officers in the ranks of Major to General are fewer considering the unpredictable economic situation.

Background

