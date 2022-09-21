Legislators, Red Cross ask govt to plan for disasters

Lawmakers on the Climate Change committee have asked the government to allocate more funds for disaster preparedness to ensure that loss of lives is averted.

During an interface with members of the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) in Kampala yesterday, the committee chairperson, Mr Lawrence Biyika Songa (Ora county), applauded government through the Office of the Prime Minister for the number of interventions such as providing food relief and medical aid to the disaster affected communities.

However, he asked government to shift priority from post disaster management to forecast planning.

“It is very important that when it comes to disasters, all stakeholders; government, civil societies and private entities should come together to find a way forward,” Mr Songa said.

He added: “Government should ensure that these legislations are backed by enough resources, which should be appropriately allocated, not only for disaster management but also for disaster preparedness so that calamities can be averted before they befall us.”

ALSO READ: 450 Mbale City flood victims get relief items

Mr Geoffrey Macho (Busia Municipality) asked government to facilitate the Uganda National Meteorological Authority to ensure that it is in position to perform its forecast roles effectively as a way of enabling the disaster management sector to plan in advance.

“The ministry of Environment has not done the right weather forecast in recent years, if they are using ancient equipment, the government should provide modern equipment to enable the ministry perform its work as expected,” Mr Macho said.

Bukomansimbi Woman MP Veronica Nanyondo called upon government and private individuals to prioritise the planting of trees as a long lasting solution to the weather related disasters.

The URCS secretary general, Mr Robert Kwesiga, reiterated the need for government to prioritise anticipatory action both in terms of finance and action to mitigate potential disaster impacts.

“Government should ensure that there are allocated funds for early action to be taken prior to disasters, this won’t only reduce the cost of disaster management but also enable the evacuation and sensitisation programmes to the people in the disaster prone areas,” Mr Kwesiga said.

The disaster preparedness officer in OPM, Mr Raymond Kirungi, said government is working to ensure that disasters in the country are reduced and lives are not lost.