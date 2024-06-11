LIST: 15 Prosecutors promoted to Chief State Attorneys

At least 15 Senior State Attorneys in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), have been elevated in an accelerated promotion to the rank of Chief State Attorney.

According to a press statement dated June 10 released by DPP‘s office, the fast–track promotion allowed the skipping of the ranks of Principal State Attorney and Senior Principal State Attorney.

“This milestone marks the officers' transition to Commissioners in the Public Service, where they will play a pivotal role in upholding justice and the rule of law in our society. These officers had been at the rank of Senior State Attorney for over nine years,” reads in part the press statement.

According to the structure of the office of the DPP, the role of a Chief State Attorney is to head a District Office, assist a Regional Officer or head a Unit, or assist the Head of a Section in a Department at the Headquarters in handling the day–to–day administrative duties of the office.

Ms Jacquelyn Okui, the spokesperson of the office of the DPP and also a beneficiary in this promotion, explained that over time, they were doing the work of the Chief State Attorney.

“We were considered for accelerated promotion to that rank because we had served in our previous positions for a long time and we were more or less doing the work of the Chief State Attorneys,” Ms Okui explained by telephone.

When asked what criteria were used to cause the promotions, Ms Okui revealed that they sat for promotional interviews a fortnight ago, and 15 passed.

The key duties and responsibilities of a Chief State Attorney include directing the police to investigate information of a criminal nature, advising and guiding the police and other government departments on the conduct of criminal investigations and prosecutions, examining and advising on cases that need the consent of the DPP before prosecution and those requiring withdrawal or a review of the decision to prosecute or not to prosecute.

Others coordinate, supervise, and conduct prosecutions within a district or region and prosecute criminal cases and appeals in the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court.

“With their new responsibilities, it is envisaged that the new Chief State Attorneys will lead with integrity and dedication, ensuring that criminal investigations and prosecutions are conducted with the highest standards of professionalism and ethics.” the DPP’s statement further read in part.

The rank of Chief State Attorney is below that of the DPP, Deputy DPP, Principal Assistant DPP, Senior Assistant DPP, and Assistant DPP.

By press time, it was unclear how many Chief State Attorneys they are now but the total number of all prosecutors in the DPP’s office is over 400.