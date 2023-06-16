LIST: Museveni promotes 1,638 senior police officers

President Museveni has promoted 1,638 gazzated police officers, including nine senior commissioners of police and 17 commissioners.

This is the second promotion of gazzeted police officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above.

Internal Affairs minister, Maj Gen (RTD) Kahinda Otafiire said on Friday that President Museveni promoted nine officers from the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) to Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP), 17 officers were promoted from Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to Commissioner of Police (CP), 37 officers were promoted from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to Assistant Commissioner of Police, 199 officers from the rank of Superintendent to Senior Superintendent of police, 976 officers from Assistant Superintendent of Police to Superintendent of Police and 400 from Inspector of Police to Assistant Superintendent of Police.