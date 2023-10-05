LIST: Museveni promotes 50 UPDF soldiers
- According to the list released yesterday by the Defence spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, five officers were promoted from Colonel to Brigadier, 17 from Lt Colonel to Colonel, 15 from Major to Colonel, five from acting Major to Major, one from Lieutenant to Captain and seven from second Lieutenant to full Lieutenant.
The Commander in Chief and President of Uganda General Museveni has promoted 50 officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to new ranks.
The officers that were promoted include President Museveni’s aide de camp (ADC) Robert Koch, who has been elevated from the rank of lieutenant colonel to the rank of colonel, Brig John Musoke second in charge 4th Division Commander Brig John Patrick Otongo second in charge 1st Division Commander, Brig James Muhwezi- Commandant Air Force College Nakasongola, Brig Richard Rubongoya- Air Force Base Commander Gulu, Brig Wycliffe Keita - Commandant Uganda Military Academy Kabamba among others.
According to the UPDF Act, the process of getting promoted in the army depends on various factors, including age, level of education, and prior experience in military service, as well as how well you demonstrate strong leadership skills, commitment to your unit, and consistent performance of your duties.
UPDF has promoted a total of 673 army officers both Junior and senior officers from last year.
Names Old rank New rank
- Jimmy N Musoke colonel Brig
- John Patrick Otongo Colonel Brig
- James Muhwezi Colonel Brig
- Richard Rubongoya colonel Brig
- Wyckliff Ruterano K Colonel Brig
- Justus K Musenene Lt.Colonel Col
- Joseph Mugira Wasibi Lt.Colonel Col
- Isaac Kaheru Bagenda Lt.Colonel col
- Herman W. Mukasa Lt.Colonel Col
- Patrick Opira Lt.Colonel Col
- Richard Batungi Lt.Colonel Col
- John Mango Baraza Lt.colonel Col
- James Muhumuza Lt.Colonel Col
- Robert Koch Lt.Colonel Col
- Rukonge V Busobozi Lt.Colonel Col
- Francis Mukama Lt.Colonel Col
- Eliasson Kagumusiriza Lt.Colonel Col
- Peter Musherure Lt.colonel Col
- Saulo Bushusha N. Lt.Colonel Col
- Collins Ainomugisha Lt.Colonel Col
- George Jet Turyabe Lt.Colonel Col
- Lydia Nandutu Lt.Colonel Col
- Charles Okech Acting Lt.Col Lt.Col
- Edsom Tumusiime Acting Lt.Col Lt.Col
- Robert A Okaya Acting Lt.Col Lt.Col
- Samuel M Kasende Acting Lt.Col Lt Col
- Albert Mwebembezi Acting Lt.Col Lt.Col
- Fred Bwandasa Acting Lt.Col Lt.Col
- Paul Rwabishari Major Lt.Col
- Benon Byakurama Major Lt.Col
- Emmy Nuwagira Major Lt.Col
- Godfery Rwakashaija Major Lt.Col
- Wiston Agaba Major Lt.Col
- Sebastiano Chombe Major L.Col
- Levi Masereka Mbauta Major Lt.Col
- Douglas Muhwezi Major Lt.Col
- James Yairo Waiswa Major Lt.Col
- Dennis Damba Acting Maj Major
- James o Omara Acting Major Major
- Isaac Mutungi Acting Maj Major
- Titus Lwanyaga Nyanzi Captain Major
- Isaac Sajjabi Captain Major
- Moses Murijo Acting Capt Capt
- Martin E Cheptoyek 2nd.Lieut Lieut
- Samuel Akol 2nd.Lieut Lieut
- Kenneth Kaunda 2nd.Lieut Lieut
- Asuman Wabwire 2nd.Lieut Lieut
- Ediger Koojo 2nd.Lieut Lieut
- Allan Akampurira 2nd.Lieut Lieut
- Junior Agaba 2nd.Lieut Lieut