LIST: Museveni promotes 50 UPDF soldiers

The Commander in Chief and President of Uganda General Museveni has promoted 50 officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to new ranks.

According to the list released yesterday by the Defence spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, five officers were promoted from Colonel to Brigadier, 17 from Lt Colonel to Colonel, 15 from Major to Colonel, five from acting Major to Major, one from Lieutenant to Captain and seven from second Lieutenant to full Lieutenant.

The officers that were promoted include President Museveni’s aide de camp (ADC) Robert Koch, who has been elevated from the rank of lieutenant colonel to the rank of colonel, Brig John Musoke second in charge 4th Division Commander Brig John Patrick Otongo second in charge 1st Division Commander, Brig James Muhwezi- Commandant Air Force College Nakasongola, Brig Richard Rubongoya- Air Force Base Commander Gulu, Brig Wycliffe Keita - Commandant Uganda Military Academy Kabamba among others.

According to the UPDF Act, the process of getting promoted in the army depends on various factors, including age, level of education, and prior experience in military service, as well as how well you demonstrate strong leadership skills, commitment to your unit, and consistent performance of your duties.

UPDF has promoted a total of 673 army officers both Junior and senior officers from last year.





Names Old rank New rank