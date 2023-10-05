LIST: Museveni promotes 50 UPDF soldiers

Photo combo (L-R): Jet Turyabe, Jimmy Musoke , Peter Musherure and John P Otongo

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

The Commander in Chief and President of Uganda General Museveni has promoted 50 officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to new ranks.

According to the list released yesterday by the Defence spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, five officers were promoted from Colonel to Brigadier, 17 from Lt Colonel to Colonel, 15 from Major to Colonel, five from acting Major to Major, one from Lieutenant to Captain and seven from second Lieutenant to full Lieutenant.

The officers that were promoted include President Museveni’s aide de camp (ADC) Robert Koch, who has been elevated from the rank of lieutenant colonel to the rank of colonel, Brig John Musoke second in charge 4th Division Commander Brig John Patrick Otongo second in charge 1st Division Commander, Brig James Muhwezi- Commandant Air Force College Nakasongola, Brig Richard Rubongoya- Air Force Base Commander Gulu, Brig Wycliffe Keita - Commandant Uganda Military Academy Kabamba among others.

According to the UPDF Act, the process of getting promoted in the army depends on various factors, including age, level of education, and prior experience in military service, as well as how well you demonstrate strong leadership skills, commitment to your unit, and consistent performance of your duties.
UPDF has promoted a total of 673 army officers both Junior and senior officers from last year.


       Names    Old rank    New rank

  1. Jimmy N Musoke    colonel    Brig
  2. John Patrick Otongo    Colonel    Brig
  3. James Muhwezi    Colonel    Brig
  4. Richard Rubongoya    colonel    Brig
  5. Wyckliff Ruterano K    Colonel    Brig
  6. Justus K Musenene    Lt.Colonel    Col
  7. Joseph Mugira Wasibi    Lt.Colonel    Col
  8. Isaac Kaheru Bagenda    Lt.Colonel    col
  9. Herman W. Mukasa    Lt.Colonel    Col
  10. Patrick Opira    Lt.Colonel    Col
  11. Richard Batungi    Lt.Colonel    Col
  12. John Mango Baraza    Lt.colonel    Col
  13. James Muhumuza    Lt.Colonel    Col
  14. Robert Koch    Lt.Colonel    Col
  15. Rukonge V Busobozi    Lt.Colonel    Col
  16. Francis Mukama    Lt.Colonel    Col
  17. Eliasson Kagumusiriza    Lt.Colonel    Col
  18. Peter Musherure    Lt.colonel    Col
  19. Saulo Bushusha N.    Lt.Colonel    Col
  20. Collins Ainomugisha    Lt.Colonel    Col
  21. George Jet Turyabe    Lt.Colonel    Col
  22. Lydia Nandutu    Lt.Colonel    Col
  23. Charles Okech    Acting Lt.Col    Lt.Col
  24. Edsom Tumusiime    Acting Lt.Col    Lt.Col
  25. Robert A Okaya    Acting Lt.Col    Lt.Col
  26. Samuel M Kasende    Acting Lt.Col    Lt Col
  27. Albert Mwebembezi    Acting Lt.Col    Lt.Col
  28. Fred Bwandasa    Acting Lt.Col    Lt.Col
  29. Paul Rwabishari    Major    Lt.Col
  30. Benon Byakurama    Major    Lt.Col
  31. Emmy Nuwagira    Major    Lt.Col
  32. Godfery Rwakashaija    Major    Lt.Col
  33. Wiston Agaba    Major    Lt.Col
  34. Sebastiano Chombe    Major    L.Col
  35. Levi Masereka Mbauta    Major    Lt.Col
  36. Douglas Muhwezi    Major    Lt.Col
  37. James Yairo Waiswa    Major    Lt.Col
  38. Dennis Damba    Acting Maj    Major
  39. James o Omara    Acting Major    Major
  40. Isaac Mutungi    Acting Maj    Major
  41. Titus Lwanyaga Nyanzi    Captain    Major
  42. Isaac Sajjabi    Captain    Major
  43. Moses Murijo    Acting Capt    Capt
  44. Martin E Cheptoyek    2nd.Lieut    Lieut
  45. Samuel Akol    2nd.Lieut    Lieut
  46. Kenneth Kaunda    2nd.Lieut    Lieut
  47. Asuman Wabwire    2nd.Lieut    Lieut
  48. Ediger Koojo    2nd.Lieut    Lieut
  49. Allan Akampurira    2nd.Lieut    Lieut
  50. Junior Agaba    2nd.Lieut    Lieut

