Livestock farmers urged to embrace vaccination to curb diseases

Dr Madrine Zimbe Nabadda, the Vice President of the Uganda Veterinary Association has urged livestock farmers to embrace vaccination of animals to guarantee their health.

According to her, due to the reluctance of some livestock farmers to vaccinate their animals, some diseases which were previously known among animals, have since jumped to humans which may spark more pandemics in communities.

“Our livestock farmers need to embrace vaccination as much as they can. It helps their animals and them too because some diseases that attack animals also affect humans,” she said as she trained livestock farmers how to protect their animals in Lwanda Sub County, Rakai District in preparation for the World Veterinary Day celebrations slated for tomorrow (Friday).

The celebrations which will run under the theme “Veterinarians are essential health workers', will take place in Rakai District.

According to Dr Nabadda, Rakai District forms part of the border between Uganda and Tanzania - making it a transboundary animal movement route which is associated with the spread of diseases between the two neighbouring countries.

“It was prudent to create awareness to the public and also to encourage farmers/traders to continue working closely with authorities to curb disease outbreak which hinders continuous free trade in the area and the country at large,” she added.

At the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, Rakai and Kyotera districts were exposed to a deadly Anthrax disease, which also claimed 17 human lives and left 30 residents bedridden in Kabira Sub County, Kyotera District.

Dr Erias Kizito, the Rakai District Veterinary Officer applauded the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) for selecting Rakai to host this year’s World Veterinary Day celebrations.

“Rakai is a district with many hard-to-reach areas where we also still have a high level of illiteracy. Our communities therefore need more sensitization campaigns, especially on zoonotic diseases and how to prevent and curb them,” he said.