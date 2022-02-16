Experts blame farmers over livestock diseases

Traders buy cattle at Lwemiyaga Cattle Market in Sembabule District on December 20, 2019. Dr Emanuel Kawooya, the Sembabule District veterinary officer, said livestock farmers have ignored repeated expert advice not to move animals and dairy products from areas with foot-and-mouth disease. PHOTO | WILSON KUTAMBA

Kuta

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo  &  Wilson Kutamba

What you need to know:

  • The experts say local farmers have continuously failed to observe precautionary measures.

Veterinary authorities in Masaka Sub-region have blamed the recurrent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the cattle corridor on local farmers’ failure to observe precautionary measures.

