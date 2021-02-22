Local airline operators to defend renewal of air service licenses 

By Eve Muganga More by this Author

At least seven local air operators are scheduled to defend the renewal of their air service licenses before the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

According to a statement issued UCAA on their twitter account and website, seven companies will defend their applications on March 5, 2021 before the UCAA board in a virtual public hearing open to members of the public.

“Notice is hereby given that the following firms have applied for the grant/renewal of an Air Service License,” the statement reads in part.

The management has also invited the public to attend this half day virtual event and advised them to send in their confirmation of participation by email before February 27, 2021.

The seven firms to defend their applications include Grand Air Services Ltd, Kampala Executive Aviation, DHL Aviation Limited, Transafrik Uganda Limited, Mission Aviation Fellowship, AIM Air and Eagle Air Limited.

This has been done to ensure that all operators in the aviation industry are properly certificated in accordance with international Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and recommended practices to enable them continue operating.

It is a regulatory requirement that any air operator intending to undertake commercial operations (domestic or international) applies to UCAA for an operating license known as an Air Service License (ASL).

Every applicant at such a public hearing (including those seeking renewal) is expected to clarify on issues to do with their business plan, proposed air routes, and equipment to be used, among others.











