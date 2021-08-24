Lokech transfers 272 Police bosses on eve of his death

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

The late deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, reshuffled 272 senior police officers last Friday, which is said to be his last official assignment before his death, Daily Monitor has established.

Gen Lokech passed away on Saturday at his home in Kiira Municipality, Wakiso District.

The cause of death was revealed to be two blood clots in his lung and ankle caused by an injury he sustained about two weeks ago.

The reshuffle caused the transfer of 272 officers from all departments and directorates of police, including officers at the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and Commissioner of Police.

Others include police officers, who completed the Intermediate Command Course at Bwebajja Senior Command and Staff College and the Ideological Course at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.

According to an August 20 notice, which this newspaper has seen, Gen Lokech ordered that the handover and taking over of the new offices be done properly.