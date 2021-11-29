Prime

Low jab uptake in Acholi worries govt

A health official injects a man with the Pfizer vaccine during a mass vaccination exercise at City Square in Kampala on October 14. Mass Vaccination has also started in Acholi sub-region. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

What you need to know:

  • The  Ministry of Health has embarked on mass vaccination to ensure that vaccines do not expire.

The Health ministry has instituted a technical team to mobilise people to embrace the ongoing mass Covid-19 vaccination exercise before vaccines expire.

