Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa dies in India

By DAVID VOSH AJUNA More by this Author

The Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) Tuesday said Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa,65, died in India.

''UPDF fraternity regrets to announce the passing on of Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa which occurred today in India,'' the office of the army spokesperson twitted.

According to Defence Spokesperson, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, Mr Kutesa ''died while on admission at Max Hospital in New Delhi.''

The 1986 guerilla war fighter was August 5, 2021 together with 13 other generals retired from the army by armed forces' Commander In Chief, President Museveni.

Prior to his death, he was also the Commander of the UPDF Centre for Doctrine Development and Synthetisation as well as the army representative in the 10th Parliament.

The army further said burial arrangements for the deceased former legislator ''will be comunicated later.''