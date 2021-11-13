NUP’s Shamim Nambassa is Makerere’s new guild president

The National Unity Platform (NUP)'s Shamim Nambassa has been declared Makerere University’s 87th guild president following elections in which she beat nine other contestants.

Nambassa, the only female contender in the race, got 5610 votes which represented 54.161 percent of the votes cast, according to the university’s electoral commission.

She attributed her victory to the love Makerere University fraternity has for NUP led by former presidential contender Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

“I thank all the students for voting wisely. They chose the right leader," she said after being declared victorious on Friday night

Nambassa’s closest contender, Obeid Yahayaa Kamulegeya of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) garnered 1,548 votes, representing 14.945 percent of the votes cast.

The other contenders included; Silve Bukala of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) who trailed with 649 votes, Ronald Mutsinzi (Independent) got 1,187 while, Agrippa Byayesu also Independent got 697 votes and Moses Tumusiime who scored 145 votes.

EC chairperson, Mr William Kananga (left) declaring Ms Nambassa (right) as the winner. Photo/ Noeline Nabukenya

Others are John Mwase (117 votes), Martin Tumuhaise (117 votes), Sam Ayeyo (70 votes) and Victor Omega who got a miserable 32 votes.

Ms Nambassa becomes the fifth female guild president at the institution seven years after Ms Anna Adeke Ebaju (2013/2014) who is currently the Soroti District Woman MP.

The others being Ms Julian Norah Njuba, the first female guild president who led Makerere University in 1987/1988, Ms Sarah Kagingo- 1997/1998, and Ms Susan Abbo in 2007/2008.

Ms Nambassa is a third year student pursuing a Bachelor of Pharmacy and the former Academic Minister in the 86th government.