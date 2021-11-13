NUP’s Shamim Nambassa is Makerere’s new guild president

The National Unity Platform (NUP)'s Shamim Nambassa has been declared Makerere University’s 87th guild president following elections in which she beat nine other contestants.

By  NOELINE NABUKENYA

What you need to know:

  • Nambassa’s closest contender, Obeid Yahayaa Kamulegeya of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) garnered 1,548 votes, representing 14.945 percent of the votes cast.

