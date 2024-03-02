Luggya Lwasi replaces slain Bbosa as Ndiga clan head

Buganda Kingfom’s Ndiga clan has named Eria Luggya Lwasi Buzaabo as its new leader, paving way for the burial of his predecessor, Daniel Bbosa, who was assassinated by gunmen on February 25 in Kampala.

Lwasi has been the clan premier (Katikkiro) during the leadership of the slain Bbosa. According to Buganda culture, burial cannot take place before getting the heir, and therefore, Bbosa will be buried on Sunday in Mbale – Mawokota in Mpigi District.

As a norm, the clan premier has to unveil the newly appointed clan leader to the Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom before the burial.

Speaking to the media during Lwasi’s unveiling at Bulange Mengo, Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Peter Mayiga said burial arrangements have been delayed because of cultural norms.

According to Mayiga, they had to inform Buganda King (Kabaka) Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II about the demise of the clan leader.

“The Kabaka then tasks the Katikkiro to make sure that the clan gets the successor according to the specific clan’s culture,” he explained.

Mayiga added that “all the clans in Buganda Kingdom have different cultures on how they appoint their leaders, and this must be followed because it’s crucial.”

Lwasi is the son to the late Ezekeri Luggya Lwasi and Miriam Nabawanuka from Mpigi Mawokota. He is a married ICT engineer with children.

Meanwhile, Mayiga asked government to provide the necessary treatment to the suspect so that he recovers and reveals the murder motive.

According to Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the three suspects on a motorcycle waited for their victim along the road and when he drove past them, they overtook him and later made a U-turn.

“When they approached Bbosa’s vehicle, they discharged three bullets that hit him in the head,” police explained of the 6pm shooting.