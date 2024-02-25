Ndiga Clan head Daniel Bbosa Lwomwa shot dead

Ndiga Clan leader Daniel Bbosa Lwomwa has been shot dead by unknown assailants.

Bbosa was killed on Sunday inside his car near his home in Lungujja parish, Lubaga Division in Kampala.

Bbosa, according to pictures shared by Buganda Kingdom X handle (formerly Twitter), and others circulating on social media platforms, was driving in a vehicle with registration number UAH 637X when he was attacked.

Senior Superintendent of Police Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed the shooting.

"True the clan head was shot and killed. Mob chased the two assailants and arrested them. They took the law into their hands and killed both of them. The gun and the motor cycle the assailants used were recovered," SSP Onyango said.

Police from Old and Katwe policing divisions arrived at the scene but it was too late since the shooters had already been killed.

However, the cause of Bbosa's shooting isn't known.

The murder comes four days after the 2023 crime report compiled by the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) shows 300 were killed using rifles.

According to CID, a single gun was used in at least 22 murders in 2023. Kampala metropolitan South region in which Lungujja falls had the highest number of murders by shooting in greater parts of the city and it's outskirts.

