Lukwago rushed to hospital in the middle of Archbishop Lwanga’s requiem mass

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago was on Monday evacuated from Lubaga Cathedral where the requiem mass of the deceased Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga was underway after he became unwell.

Mr Lukwago, who was seated in the area reserved for VIPs, was helped out of the church by two men and evacuated through the door linking to the priest’s residence shortly after his sugar levels went down, according to a source close to him.

Hours later, his deputy, Ms Doreen Nyanjura said he had been discharged from hospital and told to go home and rest.

“This Afternoon, while attending the requiem mass of the Late Archbishop of Kampala Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Lord Mayor felt some discomfort and requested his aide to drive him to Rubaga Hospital for checkup. Upon diagnosis, it was found that his sugar levels had gone down. He was given first aid to which he responded very well. Consequently he was discharged and advised to go home and rest. I have checked on him and he is doing quite well,” Ms Nyanjura said in a statement on Monday.

Last year, Lukwago was admitted to Nairobi hospital after being diagnosed with acute anaphylaxis, an allergic reaction to some foods, insects, stings and medicine.

This condition cause the immune system to overreact to the allergen by releasing chemical and cause one to go to shock, experience a drop in blood pressure and blockage in breath.