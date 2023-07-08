Luweero Anglicans march in protest of nullification of bishop-elect

A section of Anglicans in Luweero District on Friday broke their own intercession rule and guidelines as they stormed Luweero town streets to march in protest of nullification of Rev Can Godfrey Kasana as bishop-elect for Luweero Diocese.

While the earlier plan and guidelines given to the leaders of the prayer and intercession group at St Mark’s Cathedral for the Rev Can Kasana were two-hour prayer session within the premises of the Cathedral, the Christians armed with placards and banners held a procession through the streets of Luweero Town protesting the Anglican Church leadership’s.

“We have not only come to pray and intercede for Rev Can Godfrey Kasana but we are sending a message to the House of Bishops. We are convinced that Rev Kasana was not given a fair hearing. We appeal to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda to postpone the new election process for the 4th bishop,” Mr Paul Sseruga, a congregant at St Paul’s Church of Uganda Wobulenzi said on Friday.

But Mr David Kizito, a member of the organising team said that the Christians marched through the town as they dispersed after the prayer conducted at St Mark Cathedral.

“We could not block the Christians that were expressing their support for Rev Can Kasana. Many Christians are not convinced that the House of Bishops played a fair game when they revoked the bishop elect on June 28th,” he said.

Mr Erasto Kibirango, the Luweero District LC5 Chairperson while addressing the intercessors at St Mark’s Cathedral revealed that while he represents the people of Luweero as their leader, he has a personal attachment to Rev Kasana.

“Rev Can Kasana is known to me as a friend. He is a victim of malice by self-seeking individuals. We pray that the House of Bishops grants him a fair hearing,” he said.

But Luweero Diocesan Secretary, Rev Eric Can Eric Ssebigaju earlier indicated that the Diocese is guided by the decisions of the House of Bishops and the Provincial Secretariat that has pronounced itself on the way forward as the election of the 4th bishop.

“We guided the leaders that mobilised for the prayers at St Mark’s Cathedral. The leaders did not ask for a rally. It is good that the prayer was conducted peacefully. It is our prayer to see the Christians remain united and obedient to the leadership of the Archbishop,” he said.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Samuel Kazimba Mugalu is expected at St Mark’s Cathedral, Luweero Diocese on Sunday (July 9) for the official handover of the pastoral staff by the retiring bishop Elidard Nsubuga.