Luweero Christians petition Kaziimba over bishop saga













By DAN WANDERA

A section of Christians from Luwero Diocese have raised objections to the recent nomination of three candidates for the position of bishop of Luweero Diocese.

The nomination, which included Rev Abraham Muyinda, the vicar at St Paul Cathedral Namirembe (Namirembe) Diocese; Ven Can Wilson Kisekka, the archdeacon of Ndeeba in Mukono Diocese, and Rev Festo Kalungi, attached to Kira Parish in Namirembe Diocese, was conducted during a consultative meeting presided over by Provincial Chancellor Mr Naboth Muhairwe on Monday.

The Christians contend that Mr Muhairwe abused his powers by overseeing new nominations, resulting in the automatic removal of two earlier nominated candidates.

The duo are Rev Abel Serwanja Merewooma and Rev Can Samuel Kalibala, who had earlier been cleared by the Luwero Diocese Nomination Committee (DNC).

In their January 25 petition to Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba, the Christians assert that such actions undermine the autonomy of the Luweero Diocese.

“...We, therefore, contest this decision and hereby respectfully petition your good office to urgently intervene in this matter and preserve the will of the people of Luweero Diocese to nominate candidates of their choice in accordance with the Provincial Constitution and Provincial Canons of the Church of Uganda,” the petition reads in part.

Between January 14 and 15, the Luweero DNC initiated the third nomination exercise for the diocese’s top job, where Rev Merewooma and Rev Kalibala were successful and their names forwarded to Archbishop Kaziimba’s office.

Mr Muhairwe, according to the petitioners, whose names are withheld due to the sensitivity of the matter, held a meeting on January 25 at Namirembe Provincial Offices which was attended by members of the Luweero DNC.

They among others discussed the academic qualification of the bishop nominees and some petitions that were filed by some members of DNC including Christopher Nkoyoyo and Rev Daniel Mwesigwa.

The Article 13 (6) of the Provincial Constitution mandates a Bishop to hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology or a first degree in any other field with an additional Diploma in Theology from a recognised theological institution by Church of Uganda.

“The Committee was treated to divergent opinions of the provincial chancellor on the interpretation of the qualifications of the bishop nominees. The DNC was, however, stunned by a unilateral decision by the provincial chancellor directing the DNC to regroup on Monday to conduct a fresh nomination of persons to be appointed bishop of Luweero Diocese,” the petition reads.

"Therefore, cancellation of these candidates with similar qualifications now insisting on subsidiary legislation Canon 3.7.22 is not only targeting certain individuals but also a selective application of the law. Secondly, the meeting that was summoned by the Provincial Chancellor, Mr Muhairwe Naboth was illegal as there is no provision in the Provincial Constitution and/or Provincial Canons that allows the archbishop or provincial chancellor to influence and/or overturn the decisions of Diocesan Nominations Committee on the nominated candidates,” the petition reads.

The petitioners argue that the candidates dropped possess the required academic qualifications, making the cancellation unfair.

Daily Monitor understands from multiple sources in the secretariat that one of three fresh candidates, will be voted on February 1.

Sources, who attended the January 25 meeting, said Mr Muhairwe informed the DNC members, the Secretariat received multiple petitions, following Rev Merewooma and Rev Kalibala’s nominations.

The sources mention a petition in which two DNC members questioned the conduct of the Diocesan Chancellor, Mr Apollo Makubuya, citing irregular and conflicting communication after the committee members cast their votes on January 15.

Can Christopher Nkoyoyo and Rev Daniel Mwesigwa, both members of the Diocesan Nominations Committee, along with others, later dissociated themselves from the results allegedly reached at Namirembe Guest House when the diocesan chancellor called for a second phase of voting.

“I Can Christopher Nkoyoyo, a member of the Luweero Diocesan Nomination Committee refute the circulating rumours and distance myself from any such communication that there was a complete nomination exercise,” a January 18 letter reads in part.

“Voting by proxy is not provided for under the law that guides the nomination process,” Nkoyoyo’s letter read.

But other petitioners contended that they worked under the influence of some powers and later withdrew the earlier petitions.

“We further noted the withdrawal of petition dated 18 January 2024 by Mr Seruwagi Thomas Lwanga vide his letter of January 20, 2024. Mr Seruwagi clearly states that his petition was written under influence of key players in the church leadership of Luweero Diocese and was never his initiative. We contend that the current manoeuvres and high-handed methods by the Provincial Chancellor clearly speak to the undue influence of the nomination process already alluded to by Mr Seruwagi,” the petition reads.

The Provincial Secretary Church of Uganda, Rev Can William Ongeng, when contacted promised to respond and comment at the appropriate time. “I will give you the right information at the right time,” he said.

Call for reconciliation

The former Attorney General Kiddu Makubuya recently urged the faithful to embrace the spirit of reconciliation.

“The Holy Bible holds that we seek reconciliation in times like the situation that has confronted us. We are not supposed to be seeking redress from Courts of Law. We need to pray and not allow the non-Anglicans to decide our internal matters. Look to the scriptures,” he said on January 21 at a service at St Elizabeth Church of Uganda, Busula in Wobulenzi Parish.

The House of Bishops revoked Rev Can Godfrey Kasana election as bishop, citing the lack of integrity.