Opposition petitions inter-religious council over abductions

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi has asked the Inter-religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) to speak out on state-inspired abductions and injustices.

The opposition under the United Force of Change says they are facing pressure from the relatives of the abductees who are continuously demanding the whereabouts of their loved ones.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr Ssenyonyi said the IRCU has seven core values including justice, urging them to use their platforms to address the injustices in the country.

“Most of them speak out, there are Ugandans who were murdered through the political process and justice has not been served. There are Ugandans who are missing; the Kibalamas, Vincent Nalumonso, Ddamulira, Martin Lukwago, Godfrey Kisembo, Hassan Mubiru and many others. When they speak out it makes a difference,'' he said.

Mr Ssenyonyi added: “And also there are Ugandans who have spent a long time in jail, three to four years and their cases are yet to be heard in courts. Oliver Lutaya and several others, so we request the religious leaders to speak out about these issues and also against poor service delivery because they are also Ugandans.”

The Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu said their role as religious leaders is to make sure that all Ugandans are given equal attention.

“In churches and mosques, all people are of different parties. We cannot speak out for only one party, we speak for all people. That is why we are always calculative and concerned to bring out the best when we step on the pulpit,” Arch Kaziimba said.

He added: “Some people think that when you go and attack someone publicly, that is what works. Sometimes we speak to individuals privately.”