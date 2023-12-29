Luweero Christians sue 37 CoU bishops

Dissatisfied by a court ruling that reaffirmed the powers of the Church in the election and consecration process of a bishop under the Church of Uganda, four Christians have petitioned the court targeting individual bishops.

The High Court in Luweero District has now summoned 37 bishops who reportedly constituted the House of Bishops’ meeting at Kabalega Resort in Hoima District on June 28, which nullified the election of Rev Godfrey Kasana as bishop of Luweero.

In a civil suit filed before the Assistant Court Registrar Kenneth Tumwebaze on December 6, the petitioners have placed fresh demands requiring individual bishops to file their respective defence within 15 days from the date of service of the court summons.

“You are hereby requested to file a defence in the said suit within 15 days from date of service. Should you fail to defend yourself within the date mentioned, the plaintiff may proceed with the suit and judgment may be given in your absence,” read in part, the court summons to the respective 37 bishops, signed by Mr Tumwebaze.

The four petitioners are Moses Bemba, Moses Kakembo, John Saight Ssendowoza and Christopher Sajjabi Katende.

The bishops are accused of failure to accord Bishop Kasana a fair hearing on accusations raised against him.

The Christians ,among others, want court to halt the ongoing process for nomination and election of the fourth bishop of Luweero Diocese.

They also want court to declare Rev Can Kasana as the duly elected fourth bishop of Luweero Diocese to pave the way for his consecration ceremony.

They accuse the 37 bishops of failing to accord Rev Kasana a fair hearing and failing to adduce evidence about the allegations of infidelity.

The demands by the four Christians are not different from those raised in the earlier case where the High Court ruled in favour of the Church and Archbishop Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu in October 2023.

But Mr Erasto Kibirango, the lawyer of the aggrieved Christians, told publication yesterday that unlike the other case earlier filed against the archbishop, the new case deals with the individual participation of the respective bishops in alleged violation of the basic human rights of Rev Can Kasana when they failed to accord him a fair hearing.

“Unlike the first case where the High Court gave its ruling, this case is not about the faith matters but the violation of the Constitutional basic human rights of Rev Godfrey Kasana for a fair hearing. We are even serving two of the bishops who recently retired but were members of the House of Bishops by July 2023,” he said.

The Christians, through M/S Kibirango & Partners Advocates, said the process of serving the individual bishops at their respective dioceses was ongoing.