Luweero farmer killed trying to recover stolen property

Police in Luweero are hunting unknown assailants who killed a 55-year-old male farmer at Kiiso village in Kamira Town Council as he reportedly tried to recover property stolen from his home.

Luweero District Police Commander, Mr Living Twazagye, identified the deceased person as Stephen Achoda whose remains were recovered in a bush a few metres from his home.

“The hunt for the yet unknown assailants is ongoing but the police on Monday arrested one suspect in connection with the murder. The deceased had reportedly recovered some of his stolen property hidden in a bush. When his friends ferried the property back home, they failed to locate him when they returned to the area,” he said.

Mr Kolebu Stephen, the Kiiso village chairperson said that the deceased had recovered the maize, beans and a bicycle hidden in a nearby bush. He alerted some of his friends to help carry the property back home as he kept watch over the property that had remained in the bush.

“When the friends returned after transporting the maize and beans, he was missing. Surprisingly, they saw blood stains on the grass and quickly mobilised the residents to such for him. They recovered Achoda’s lifeless body lying a few metres away,” he said.

The deceased’s body had deep cuts on the neck, stomach and hands. The police on Tuesday allowed the relatives to take the remains of the deceased for decent burial after the postmortem was conducted at Luweero Hospital.