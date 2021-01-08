Luweero mourns former minister Kisamba Mugerwa

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

News about the death of one of the Greater Luweero celebrated veteran politicians and academician, Dr Wilberforce Kisamba Mugerwa on Thursday afternoon at Mulago National Referral Hospital left many shocked.

Many residents said their last interaction with was during the Christmas festivities at his home in Kikonda village, Bamunanika Sub County in Luweero District.

“Papa Kisamba has breathed his last. He has lost the battle,” Ms Kisamba said on phone before hanging up.

Kisamba who held several ministerial posts was last seen in public at the burial of his brother, Patrick Kisamba at Busunju, Mityana District on December 29 2020.

Mr Boniface Ssentogo, the Kasana- Luweero Diocese leader of the laity and the District Councilor representing Bamunanika Sub County said Kisamba in a chart with him on December 26, 2020 while at his farm in Kikonda had thanked him for building a modest house in addition to educating the children.

“Kisamba had promised to come and visit me because he knew my history as a primary school teacher. That new house is a life time achievement. I will have to visit you soon. It is not easy for a teacher to save and build such a good house yet you are still struggling with the education of the children,” SSentogo quoted Kisamba as saying.

Former Justice Minister and Attorney General Khidu Makubuya said Luweero had lost one of its great sons.

Former Justice Minister and Attorney General Khidu Makubuya said Luweero had lost one of its great sons.

"Kisamba was our first Local Council 5 Chairperson before later representing Bamunanika County in both the Constituency Assembly and Parliament. He balanced his politics and academics at a time when the Country was just emerging from a devastating liberation war of the early 1980s. He was among the people who convinced me to join politics in the early 1990s. The People of Luweero and the Country has lost one of its great sons," Khidu Makubuya, a close family friend said briefly.













Luweero Diocesan Bishop Eridard Nsubuga said “I just learned two days ago that Dr Kisamba was not well and was admitted at Mulago Hospital. May the Good Lord comfort the members of his family, relatives and friends at this trying moment. Dr Kisamba has been a great pillar in Luweero Diocese. He has helped in the success of many projects in Luweero Diocese.”

Family sources said he will be buried at the ancestral burial ground in Kikonda village, Bamunanika Sub County , Luweero District on yet to be announced date.

An agricultural economist, Kisamba was born on July 5, 1945 in Bamunanika Sub County, Luweero District. He has been the Chairman of the Uganda Microfinance Support Center and Chancellor Ndejje University after previously serving as chairperson of the National Planning Authority (NPA) between 2008 and 2018.

Prof Eriabu Lugujjo, the Vice Chancellor Ndejje University describes Kisamba as a focused and resourceful academician who has been at the helm of the University development and Research programmes.

“His focused leadership that greatly impacted on both the University and immediate community will be greatly missed,” Professor Lugujjo said.

Mugerwa attended Muyembe Primary School in Bamunanika Sub County before joining Wampewo Junior Primary School. He then joined Mukono Bishop’s Senior Secondary School where he completed his O-Level studies. He completed his A-Level Studies at Kololo High School in Kampala City. In 1968, he joined Makerere University where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree Sociology and Rural Economy (MUK), M.Science Agricultural Economics (MUK) and held a PhD Agricultural Economics (MUK).

Kisamba served as Principal Agriculture Officer East Mengo, Western Region and Principal Agricultural Economist between 1971 and 1979 before venturing into politics in 1980. He was elected as Member of Parliament from the Democratic Party representing Luweero South East. Luweero South East at the time covered areas of Bombo, Luweero and parts of Nakasongola.

In 1986, Kisamba Mugerwa was elected as the first District LC5 Chairperson for Luweero. He later represented Bamunanika County at the Constituent Assembly and later became the area Member of Parliament for Bamunanika County between 1991 and 2004 when he retired from elective politics. Kisamba served as Cabinet Minister and held several portfolios including Minister without Portfolio, Prime Ministers’ Office, Minister of State for Microfinance and Economic Planning, Minister of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries.

At his 70th birthday organized by his family at the family home in Kikonda Village, Bamunanika Sub County on July 5,2015, Kisamba told his guests and family that he was satisfied that at the age of 70, he had accomplished his mission in politics but loved to see Ugandans enjoy the true democratic principles.