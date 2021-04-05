Lwanga looked frail during Way of the Cross

By Derrick Wandera More by this Author

By Stephen Otage

Archbishop of Kampala Cyprian Kizito Lwanga spent the last hours at his official Rubaga residence preparing his Easter Mass message before his sudden death was announced on Saturday morning, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Sources said Archbishop Lwanga looked frail on Friday morning.

They added that despite the condition, it did not cause an alarm since he was fasting in observance of the Lent period that was coming to an end.

Multiple sources close to the official residence of the late prelate, said he had a history of hypertension.

“At least he had not complained of any illness. Not in public,” the sources said.

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda, Dr Steven Kazimba Mugalu, who in one of the Easter services yesterday, said after they had held the Way of the Cross, he was invited for a snack but he declined because he was fasting.

Other sources said many people did not make contact with the prelate because he always emphasised individual withdrawal whenever he was preparing a message for delivery on a big day since he was to be the main celebrant at Rubaga Cathedral Easter Mass.

Although Daily Monitor could not independently verify this information, this publication has learned that the first person to know of the demise of Dr Lwanga, was one of his domestic workers.

“One of the workers in the house of the archbishop entered his room in the morning after knocking the door several times with no response and found his body lying lifeless. That was the first time the news broke to the world,” the sources said.

Adding: “The remains of the archbishop were picked by the police from the house, which has since been cordoned off as a crime scene as the police continue to comb for clues that could have caused his sudden death.”

The sources also said his remains were transported to the nearby Rubaga Hospital for further examination before they were taken to Mulago hospital, hours later.

According to our reporter, who was assigned to cover the Way of the Cross on Good Friday, Dr Lwanga’s last day started with participating in the event that had been organised by the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC).

Other high profile religious leaders who joined in the event amid light shower were Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwaliira of Namirembe Diocese.

Shortly before the walk, Archbishop Kaziimba welcomed his colleague, Dr Lwanga and other faithful to the event and thanked them for braving the early morning rain.

He later invited Dr Lwanga to address the congregation.

The late Archbishop appeared unusually withdrawn from the rest of his colleagues.