Museveni: Archbishop Lwanga died in faith

The ICT Minister, Ms Judith Nabakooba in her condolence message called for calm and asked the public to refrain from spreading speculations and what she described as false rumors about the death of the Archbishop.

President Museveni has joined a growing list of government officials, opposition politicians and other members of the public to eulogise the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga who died Saturday morning.

"With profound grief, I have learnt of the death of Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga. I join the Catholic Church, all religious faithful, and the country in mourning Archbishop Lwanga. He has died in faith. May God grant his soul eternal repose," the president tweeted moments after the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda described the prelate’s death as “shocking and a huge loss to the Christian family.”

Dr Lwanga was found in his room dead, according to a statement issued by Fr Pius Male Ssentumbwe.

"The sudden death of His Grace Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala, is shocking and a huge loss to the Christian family and the country at large. We will miss his wise counsel on many issues. May the Almighty God Rest His Soul in Eternal Peace," Dr Rugunda tweeted.

Archbishop Lwanga removes his mask to talk to NUP president Mr Robert Kyagulanyi during mass at Lubaga Cathedral on January 1, 2021

"Let us remain calm and wait for the church to give their last word and probably the doctors once they are done with their investigations but right now, we should remain calm and only pray for his soul,” she said.

National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine said it was “a dark day for the Catholic Church, and a dark day for Uganda.”

“I've learnt with shock about the sudden death of His Grace Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala. It will be very hard to cope with this unimaginable loss,” added the former presidential contender.

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Dr Kizza Besigye described the news about the prelate’s death as “most shocking announcement!”

“After leading the Uganda Joint Christian Council on the Way of The Cross and celebrating mass yesterday, he retired to join the Lord. Great loss for the country at a very difficult time.

This undated photo show Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda (2nd right) during a meeting with religious leaders including Archbishop Lwanga (2nd left) in Kampala. PHOTO/ COURTESY

My thoughts are with Catholic Church and all people of faith,” the four time presidential contender said.

Former leader of opposition, Ms Winnie Kiiza described Dr Lwanga as a wonderful man of God and a pleasant person.

“My condolences to his family, the Catholic community, and the people of Uganda. Will miss him. Will miss him a lot,” she said.



