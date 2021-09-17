MAAIF, RTV partner to end ultra-poverty in rural communities

By Eve Muganga More by this Author

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) has collaborated with the Canadian-based NGO, Raising the Village (RTV) to end ultra-poverty in rural communities.

The improvement of household incomes is expected to be achieved through the thematic areas of agricultural production, food security, and access to clean water, health services, and access to credit.

The direct beneficiaries of this program are; subsistence farmers earning less than Shs1,800 a day in remote and hard-to-reach villages.

According to the head of programs at Raising the Village Uganda, Mr David Kafambe, the program will focus on creating the time, space, and resources necessary for the ultra-poor living in last-mile rural Uganda to access opportunities and have the ability to make empowered decisions.

RTV currently operates in seven districts including; Rukungiri, Kanungu, Kisoro, Mitooma, Kagadi, Kyenjojo, and Rubanda.

"Over 440,000 people have benefited in this program since 2016 and we are targeting 1 million beneficiaries by 2023 to make sure that the people have access to clean water, good health, and improved agricultural outputs among others,” Mr Kafambe said.

Dr Patience Rwamigisa, the Assistant Commissioner for Agriculture Extension services at the MAAIF commended the partnership saying the farmers in rural areas will benefit so much from this program.

"Farmers in rural areas have been lacking sensitization on many issues, and I believe partnering with RTV will help close that gap. Also, with the availability of the project tracking tool, making decisions like; the best crops to plant in what conditions, is made easy. So we really hope for better results in the near future," he said during the stakeholder’s meeting held at the ACDP boardroom at the MAAIF head offices in Entebbe on Thursday.