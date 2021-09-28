Machete-wielding assailants kill Mukono businessman near his gate

By Jessica Sabano More by this Author

Police in Mukono District in central Uganda are investigating a case in which a businessman was last night accosted and killed by machete-wielding assailants near the gate to his home in Seeta.

Fred Kayiza, a resident of Ntinda Village, Seeta in Mukono Municipality and an entrepreneur who owned hard-warehouses in the area was reportedly killed at around 7pm as he returned home, according to village LC1 chairman, Mr Hamidu Kissa.

"He was grabbed and hacked by the assailants as he tried to open the big gate after driving through the small one. The assailants accosted him from inside where they were waiting for him,” Mr Kissa said, before explaining that Kayiza had, a week ago reported to him that he had sighted some machete-wielding people near his home and felt his life was under threat.

Police however, advised Mr Kayiza to leave his home for some time since he had a second home somewhere else.

"He built another house and shifted his family and could just pay a visit to this home where he was killed from," Mr Kissa noted.

He had just returned when he was killed, according to local leaders.

Ms Sarah Mutesi, a neighbour to Mr Kayiza said: "I heard a scuffle inside but I just continued to my home thinking they were involved in some family matters."

Authorities told this reporter that the assailants jumped over the fence as they fled the scene, abandoning the machete they used to kill the businessman near his body.

Mr Moses Mubiru, a resident in the same area said they have been left in panic “because this is how the killings that recently claimed 26 lives in Masaka sub region started.’’

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident and said ‘‘they’re investigating the case.’’

The body was taken to City Mortuary for post-mortem.



