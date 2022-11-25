Magistrate courts close for 2 days

All magistrate courts across the country will close for two days to allow magistrates and registrars attend a judicial conference.

According to a press statement released by the Judiciary yesterday, the two-day annual conference that has been organised in Kampala will take place on Monday and Tuesday next week.

This means the lower courts will not hear cases on those respective days, hence the litigating parties should stay away from court premises.

“The Chief Justice has granted permission to all registrars and magistrates to attend the Registrars and Magistrates Annual Conference scheduled to take place from November 28 to November 29,” the press statement signed by Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu reads in part.

“This is to inform you that all court matters fixed for November 28 and November 29 are consequently adjourned and the parties shall check with the respective courts for the new dates after the Conference,” she added.

The conference will be attended by 298 grade one magistrates, 77 chief magistrates, and 53 registrars.

In another statement addressed to all magistrates and registrars yesterday, Ms Langa informed the attendees that they have been granted permission by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo to be away from their respective duty stations.

“This is to inform you that Hon Chief Justice has granted you permission to participate in the above conference,” the statement read in part.