Magistrate under fire over  granting an ‘illegal’ bail

Nakawa Grade One Magistrate Irene Akello is under fire after she allegedly granted an “illegal” bail to a suspect on the same day she had earlier remanded him.

This follows a report by Chief Magistrate of Nakawa Elizabeth Akullo Ogwal which showed that there were irregularities in the bail hearing.

The office of Chief Inspector of Courts has since written to Ms Akello requesting her to defend herself.

“…this is, therefore, to request you to respond and also show cause why you should not be forwarded to Judiciary Disciplinary Committee for being incompetent and producing poor standard work,” the June 16 letter reads in part.

In the case inquestion, Mr Arim Felix Clive, an IT specialist, accused Mehmet Ozgur Bilir, the country manager of Gulsan Construction Company, of assault.

In an interview with this newspaper last evening, Ms Akello confirmed having handled the contentious case but said she hadn’t received the letter from the Chief Inspector of Courts. She, however, said she would respond to the letter whenever it reaches her.

Asked why she granted the suspect bail, Ms Akello said she needed to check her file for the details.

The Judiciary’s spokesperson, Mr Jameson Karemani, said disciplinary action against a judicial officer only occurs after investigations have been carried out.

“First and foremost I can see that the process isn’t yet complete. There was an allegation made against her and they have asked her to give her side of the story. The next course of action can then be made after her response,” Mr Karemani said.

The case

Mr Arim filed a criminal case of assault against Mr Ozgur at Bugolobi Police Station on June 7. Mr Ozgur was charged with three offences which include trafficking in person, causing grievous harm, and malicious damage. On June 10, he appeared in Nakawa Magistrates Court led by Ms Akello. According to court documents, the accused was read the charges and he pleaded not guilty to all of them. He was then remanded to Luzira Prison until June 21, for his bail application.