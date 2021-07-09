Magogo, Katuntu eat big as NRM picks committee heads

By Elizabeth Kamurungi More by this Author

The Central Executive Committee of the ruling National Resistance Movement party has named former Forum for Democratic Change member Abdu Katuntu and Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president Moses Magogo among the new committee chairpersons in the 11th Parliament.

According to the NRM list, Mr Katuntu, who chaired the House committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) in the 9th Parliament, will now head the Rules, Privileges and Discipline Committee and will be deputised by Gulu East MP Fr Charles Onen.

Mr Katuntu won Bugweri parliamentary seat in January on an Independent ticket.

He told Daily Monitor yesterday that he was yet to learn of the appointment. Asked if he would take the appointment if given chance, Katuntu said: “Why shouldn’t I? Taking it, yes I will.”

Others include FUFA boss Moses Magogo, who will head the ICT and National Guidance deputised by Igeme Nabeta (Jinja South East City). Former minister of Public Service David Karubanga (Physical Infrastructure), Dr Charles Ayume (Health Committee), Mr Fox Odoi (Human Rights), and former Tourism minister Godfrey Kiwanda Ssubi has been nominated for the East African Legislative Assembly slot.

The Budget Committee will be headed by Mr Patrick Opolot Isiagi, Committee on National Economy goes to Mr John Ikojo Bosco, and the Equal Opportunities will be headed by Ms Judith Alyek.

Advertisement

A statement by the party communication and public relations manager, Mr Rogers Mulindwa, said President Museveni chaired the meeting on July 7, where names of chairpersons, vice chairpersons and committee members were appointed.

This comes more than a month since legislators of the 11th Parliament were sworn in. In the preceding weeks, the Opposition leadership in the House faulted NRM for stifling Parliament work by delaying to appoint commitee leadership.

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party named the Leader of Opposition (LoP), the Opposition Chief Whip and the leadership of accountability committees on May 28.

The NRM party, which is in government, is mandated to offer leadership to majority of the committees. Without committees, Parliament remained only partially constituted for the last seven weeks and no business could be conducted.

The House is expected to convene on July 13 for the constitution of the committees. The chairpersons of all the committees will then form the Business Committee, which is mandated with drawing the order Paper for Parliamentary sittings.

The LoP, Mr Mathias Mpuuga (Nyendo-Mukungwe County), said they were ready to hit the ground running and make up for lost time. Mr Mpuuga had last week sent a message to the NRM to quicken the appointments.

“We have lost a lot of ground, they should be ready to work extra because the people did not elect us to go to the beach,” he said.

Asked how the committees can deal with the backlog, Mr Mpuuga said: “It is a huge concern and internally as the Opposition, we have had meetings to figure out the best way forward.”

Mr Mulindwa, in a statement, said CEC also approved Mr Richard Todwong as the new party Secretary General (SG). Mr Todwong, who had served as the deputy SG, replaced Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, who was posted in the Cabinet as minister for General Duties.

Former State Minister for Primary Education Rosemary N. Seninde was appointed as the new director for mobilisation, replacing Mr Mathias Kasamba, who passed away early this year.

About Committees of Parliament

The Constitution, under Article 90, mandates the Parliament to appoint committees necessary for the efficient discharge of its functions, and to prescribe the powers, composition and functions of the committees through the Rules of Procedure. There are 13 Standing Committees and have a tenure of two-and-a-half years. Some of them include the Public Accounts Committee, Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline, the Business Committee, Committee on National Economy, Appointments Committee, and Cosase. A total of 15 Sectoral Committees are also constituted in line with government ministries. Each committee has less than 30 members.



Duty

Position

Name

Leader of Government Business

Prime Minister

Robinah Nabbanja

Chief Whip

Chief Whip

Thomas Tayebwa

Parliamentary Commissioners

Esther Afoyo Chan

Prossy A. Mbabazi

Solomon Silwany

Committees

ICT and National Guidance

Chairperson

Moses Magogo

Vice

Nathan Igeme Nabeta

Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

Chairperson

Robinah Rwakojo G.

Vice

Yusuf Mutembule

Natural Resources

Chairperson

Dr Emmanuel O. Otalla

Vice

Dr Emely Kugonza

Physical Infrastructure

Chairperson

David Karubanga

Vice

Robert Kasolo

Public Service and Local Government

Chairperson

Godfrey Onzima

Vice

Apolot Christine

Education and Sports

Chairperson

John T. Natumanya

Vice

Cuthbert Abigaba

Foreign Affairs

Chairperson

Norah B. Nyendwoha

Vice

Boaz N. Katsirabo

Tourism, Trade and Industry

Chairperson

Mwiine Mpaka

Vice

Catherine Lwamaka

Gender Labour & Social Development

Chairperson

Flavia Rwabuhoro

Vice

Sarah Najjuma

Health Committee

Chairperson

Dr Charles Ayume

Vice

Joel Ssebikali

Science Technology and Innovation

Chairperson

Remegio Achia

Vice

Dr Florence A. Akiiki

Budget

Chairperson

Opolot Isiagi Patrick

Vice

Ignatious W. Mudimi

Rules, Privileges and Discipline

Chairperson

Abdu Katuntu

Vice

Fr Charles Onen

Cimate Change

Chairperson

Lawrance S. Biyiika

Vice

Jacinta Atuto

HIV/AIDS

Chairperson

Sarah K. Netelisire

Vice

Stephen Kiisa

Human Rights

Chairperson

Fox Odoi

Vice President

Jenipher Mbabazi

Presidential Affairs

Chairperson

Jessica Ababiku

Vice

Naome Kabasharira

Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

Chairperson

Janet Okorie-Moe

Vice

Dr Atim Apea Agnes

Defence and Internal Affairs

Chairperson

Rosemary Nyakikongoro

Vice

Milton Muwuma

Finance, Planning and Economic Development

Chairperson

Dr Keffa Kiwanuka

Vice

Jane Avur Pacuto

EAC Affairs

Chairperson

Noeline Kisembo

Vice

Abdi F. K. Chemaswet

Equal Opportunities

Chairperson

Alyek Judith

Vice

Acen Dorcus

National Economy

Chairperson

John Ikojo Bosco

Vice

Robert Migadde

Parliamentary Pension Fund

Workers

Arinaitwe Rwakajara

Pan African Parliament

Caroline Kamusiime

Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)

Patrick Nsanja

Alex Ruhunda Alex

Susan Amero

Nancy Achola

Common Wealth Parliamentary Association (CPA)

Enos Asiimwe

African, Carribean, Pacific/European Union(ACP)

Maurice Kibalya

Theodore Ssekikubo

Organisation of Islamic Council

Hajji Bashir Lubega









