Magogo, Katuntu eat big as NRM picks committee heads

Friday July 09 2021
Photo Montage FUFA boss Moses Magogo and Hon Abdul Katuntu MP Bugweri County. Photo Courtesy

Committees of Parliament scrutinise Bills and assessing budgets, among other roles.

By Elizabeth Kamurungi

The Central Executive Committee of the ruling National Resistance Movement party has named former Forum for Democratic Change member Abdu Katuntu and Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president Moses Magogo among the new committee chairpersons in the 11th Parliament.

According to the NRM list, Mr Katuntu, who chaired the House committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) in the 9th Parliament, will now head the Rules, Privileges and Discipline Committee and will be deputised by Gulu East MP Fr Charles Onen.

Mr Katuntu won Bugweri parliamentary seat in January on an Independent ticket.

He told Daily Monitor yesterday that he was yet to learn of the appointment. Asked if he would take the appointment if given chance, Katuntu said: “Why shouldn’t I? Taking it, yes I will.”

Others include FUFA boss Moses Magogo, who will head the ICT and National Guidance deputised by Igeme Nabeta (Jinja South East City). Former minister of Public Service David Karubanga (Physical Infrastructure), Dr Charles Ayume (Health Committee),  Mr Fox Odoi (Human Rights), and former Tourism minister Godfrey Kiwanda Ssubi has been nominated for the East African Legislative Assembly slot.

The Budget Committee will be headed by Mr Patrick Opolot Isiagi, Committee on National Economy goes to Mr John Ikojo Bosco, and the Equal Opportunities will be headed by Ms Judith Alyek.

A statement by the party communication and public relations manager,  Mr Rogers Mulindwa, said President Museveni chaired the meeting on July 7, where names of chairpersons, vice chairpersons and committee members were appointed.

This comes more than a month since legislators of the 11th Parliament were sworn in. In the preceding weeks, the Opposition leadership in the House faulted NRM for stifling Parliament work by delaying to appoint commitee leadership.

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party named the Leader of Opposition (LoP), the Opposition Chief Whip and the leadership of accountability committees on May 28.

The NRM party, which is in government, is mandated to offer leadership to majority of the committees. Without committees, Parliament remained only partially constituted for the last seven weeks and no business could be conducted.

The House is expected to convene on July 13 for the constitution of the committees. The chairpersons of all the committees will then form the Business Committee, which is mandated with drawing the order Paper for Parliamentary sittings.

The LoP, Mr Mathias Mpuuga (Nyendo-Mukungwe County), said they were ready to hit the ground running and make up for lost time. Mr Mpuuga had last week sent a message to the NRM to quicken the appointments.

“We have lost a lot of ground, they should be ready to work extra because the people did not elect us to go to the beach,” he said.

Asked how the committees can deal with the backlog, Mr Mpuuga said: “It is a huge concern and internally as the Opposition, we have had meetings to figure out the best way forward.”

Mr Mulindwa, in a statement, said CEC also approved Mr Richard Todwong as the new party Secretary General (SG). Mr Todwong, who had served as the deputy SG, replaced Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, who was posted in the Cabinet as minister for General Duties.

Former State Minister for Primary Education Rosemary N. Seninde was appointed as the new director for mobilisation, replacing Mr Mathias Kasamba, who passed away early this year.

About Committees of Parliament

The Constitution, under Article 90, mandates the Parliament to appoint committees necessary for the efficient discharge of its functions, and to prescribe the powers, composition and functions of the committees through the Rules of Procedure. There are 13 Standing Committees and have a tenure of two-and-a-half years. Some of them include the Public Accounts Committee, Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline, the Business Committee, Committee on National Economy, Appointments Committee, and Cosase. A total of 15 Sectoral Committees are also constituted in line with government ministries.  Each committee has less than 30 members.  


Duty


Position


Name


Leader of Government Business


Prime Minister


Robinah Nabbanja


Chief Whip


Chief Whip


Thomas Tayebwa


Parliamentary Commissioners


Esther Afoyo Chan


Prossy A. Mbabazi


Solomon Silwany


Committees


ICT and National Guidance


Chairperson


Moses Magogo


Vice


Nathan Igeme Nabeta


Legal and Parliamentary Affairs


Chairperson


Robinah Rwakojo G.


Vice


Yusuf Mutembule


Natural                          Resources


Chairperson


Dr Emmanuel O. Otalla


Vice


Dr Emely Kugonza


Physical Infrastructure


Chairperson


David Karubanga


Vice


Robert Kasolo


Public Service and Local Government


Chairperson


Godfrey Onzima


Vice


Apolot Christine


Education and Sports


Chairperson


John T. Natumanya


Vice


Cuthbert Abigaba


Foreign Affairs


Chairperson


Norah B. Nyendwoha


Vice


Boaz N. Katsirabo


Tourism, Trade and Industry


Chairperson


Mwiine Mpaka


Vice


Catherine Lwamaka


Gender Labour & Social Development


Chairperson


Flavia Rwabuhoro


Vice


Sarah Najjuma


Health Committee


Chairperson


Dr Charles Ayume


Vice


Joel Ssebikali


Science Technology and Innovation


Chairperson


Remegio Achia


Vice


Dr Florence A. Akiiki


Budget


Chairperson


Opolot Isiagi Patrick


Vice


Ignatious W. Mudimi


Rules, Privileges and Discipline


Chairperson


Abdu Katuntu


Vice


Fr Charles Onen


Cimate Change


Chairperson


Lawrance S. Biyiika


Vice


Jacinta Atuto


HIV/AIDS


Chairperson


Sarah K. Netelisire


Vice


Stephen Kiisa


Human Rights


Chairperson


Fox Odoi


Vice President


Jenipher Mbabazi


Presidential        Affairs


Chairperson


Jessica Ababiku


Vice


Naome Kabasharira


Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries


Chairperson


Janet Okorie-Moe


Vice


Dr Atim Apea Agnes


Defence and Internal Affairs


Chairperson


Rosemary Nyakikongoro


Vice


Milton Muwuma


Finance, Planning and Economic Development


Chairperson


Dr Keffa Kiwanuka


Vice


Jane Avur Pacuto


EAC Affairs


Chairperson


Noeline Kisembo


Vice


Abdi F. K. Chemaswet


Equal Opportunities


Chairperson


Alyek Judith


Vice


Acen Dorcus


National Economy


Chairperson


John Ikojo Bosco


Vice


Robert Migadde


Parliamentary Pension Fund


Workers


Arinaitwe Rwakajara


Pan African Parliament


Caroline Kamusiime


Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)


Patrick Nsanja


Alex Ruhunda Alex


Susan Amero


Nancy Achola


Common Wealth Parliamentary Association (CPA)


Enos Asiimwe


African, Carribean, Pacific/European Union(ACP)


Maurice Kibalya


Theodore Ssekikubo


Organisation of Islamic Council


Hajji Bashir Lubega




