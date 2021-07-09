Magogo, Katuntu eat big as NRM picks committee heads
Friday July 09 2021
The Central Executive Committee of the ruling National Resistance Movement party has named former Forum for Democratic Change member Abdu Katuntu and Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president Moses Magogo among the new committee chairpersons in the 11th Parliament.
According to the NRM list, Mr Katuntu, who chaired the House committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) in the 9th Parliament, will now head the Rules, Privileges and Discipline Committee and will be deputised by Gulu East MP Fr Charles Onen.
Mr Katuntu won Bugweri parliamentary seat in January on an Independent ticket.
He told Daily Monitor yesterday that he was yet to learn of the appointment. Asked if he would take the appointment if given chance, Katuntu said: “Why shouldn’t I? Taking it, yes I will.”
Others include FUFA boss Moses Magogo, who will head the ICT and National Guidance deputised by Igeme Nabeta (Jinja South East City). Former minister of Public Service David Karubanga (Physical Infrastructure), Dr Charles Ayume (Health Committee), Mr Fox Odoi (Human Rights), and former Tourism minister Godfrey Kiwanda Ssubi has been nominated for the East African Legislative Assembly slot.
The Budget Committee will be headed by Mr Patrick Opolot Isiagi, Committee on National Economy goes to Mr John Ikojo Bosco, and the Equal Opportunities will be headed by Ms Judith Alyek.
A statement by the party communication and public relations manager, Mr Rogers Mulindwa, said President Museveni chaired the meeting on July 7, where names of chairpersons, vice chairpersons and committee members were appointed.
This comes more than a month since legislators of the 11th Parliament were sworn in. In the preceding weeks, the Opposition leadership in the House faulted NRM for stifling Parliament work by delaying to appoint commitee leadership.
Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party named the Leader of Opposition (LoP), the Opposition Chief Whip and the leadership of accountability committees on May 28.
The NRM party, which is in government, is mandated to offer leadership to majority of the committees. Without committees, Parliament remained only partially constituted for the last seven weeks and no business could be conducted.
The House is expected to convene on July 13 for the constitution of the committees. The chairpersons of all the committees will then form the Business Committee, which is mandated with drawing the order Paper for Parliamentary sittings.
The LoP, Mr Mathias Mpuuga (Nyendo-Mukungwe County), said they were ready to hit the ground running and make up for lost time. Mr Mpuuga had last week sent a message to the NRM to quicken the appointments.
“We have lost a lot of ground, they should be ready to work extra because the people did not elect us to go to the beach,” he said.
Asked how the committees can deal with the backlog, Mr Mpuuga said: “It is a huge concern and internally as the Opposition, we have had meetings to figure out the best way forward.”
Mr Mulindwa, in a statement, said CEC also approved Mr Richard Todwong as the new party Secretary General (SG). Mr Todwong, who had served as the deputy SG, replaced Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, who was posted in the Cabinet as minister for General Duties.
Former State Minister for Primary Education Rosemary N. Seninde was appointed as the new director for mobilisation, replacing Mr Mathias Kasamba, who passed away early this year.
About Committees of Parliament
The Constitution, under Article 90, mandates the Parliament to appoint committees necessary for the efficient discharge of its functions, and to prescribe the powers, composition and functions of the committees through the Rules of Procedure. There are 13 Standing Committees and have a tenure of two-and-a-half years. Some of them include the Public Accounts Committee, Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline, the Business Committee, Committee on National Economy, Appointments Committee, and Cosase. A total of 15 Sectoral Committees are also constituted in line with government ministries. Each committee has less than 30 members.
Duty
Position
Name
Leader of Government Business
Prime Minister
Robinah Nabbanja
Chief Whip
Chief Whip
Thomas Tayebwa
Parliamentary Commissioners
Esther Afoyo Chan
Prossy A. Mbabazi
Solomon Silwany
Committees
ICT and National Guidance
Chairperson
Moses Magogo
Vice
Nathan Igeme Nabeta
Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
Chairperson
Robinah Rwakojo G.
Vice
Yusuf Mutembule
Natural Resources
Chairperson
Dr Emmanuel O. Otalla
Vice
Dr Emely Kugonza
Physical Infrastructure
Chairperson
David Karubanga
Vice
Robert Kasolo
Public Service and Local Government
Chairperson
Godfrey Onzima
Vice
Apolot Christine
Education and Sports
Chairperson
John T. Natumanya
Vice
Cuthbert Abigaba
Foreign Affairs
Chairperson
Norah B. Nyendwoha
Vice
Boaz N. Katsirabo
Tourism, Trade and Industry
Chairperson
Mwiine Mpaka
Vice
Catherine Lwamaka
Gender Labour & Social Development
Chairperson
Flavia Rwabuhoro
Vice
Sarah Najjuma
Health Committee
Chairperson
Dr Charles Ayume
Vice
Joel Ssebikali
Science Technology and Innovation
Chairperson
Remegio Achia
Vice
Dr Florence A. Akiiki
Budget
Chairperson
Opolot Isiagi Patrick
Vice
Ignatious W. Mudimi
Rules, Privileges and Discipline
Chairperson
Abdu Katuntu
Vice
Fr Charles Onen
Cimate Change
Chairperson
Lawrance S. Biyiika
Vice
Jacinta Atuto
HIV/AIDS
Chairperson
Sarah K. Netelisire
Vice
Stephen Kiisa
Human Rights
Chairperson
Fox Odoi
Vice President
Jenipher Mbabazi
Presidential Affairs
Chairperson
Jessica Ababiku
Vice
Naome Kabasharira
Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
Chairperson
Janet Okorie-Moe
Vice
Dr Atim Apea Agnes
Defence and Internal Affairs
Chairperson
Rosemary Nyakikongoro
Vice
Milton Muwuma
Finance, Planning and Economic Development
Chairperson
Dr Keffa Kiwanuka
Vice
Jane Avur Pacuto
EAC Affairs
Chairperson
Noeline Kisembo
Vice
Abdi F. K. Chemaswet
Equal Opportunities
Chairperson
Alyek Judith
Vice
Acen Dorcus
National Economy
Chairperson
John Ikojo Bosco
Vice
Robert Migadde
Parliamentary Pension Fund
Workers
Arinaitwe Rwakajara
Pan African Parliament
Caroline Kamusiime
Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)
Patrick Nsanja
Alex Ruhunda Alex
Susan Amero
Nancy Achola
Common Wealth Parliamentary Association (CPA)
Enos Asiimwe
African, Carribean, Pacific/European Union(ACP)
Maurice Kibalya
Theodore Ssekikubo
Organisation of Islamic Council
Hajji Bashir Lubega