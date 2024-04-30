Kitara relish Kabalega spirit

It is now safe to say that StarTimes Uganda Premier League table leaders Kitara look like champions in making.



The Royals can go four points clear at the apex Tuesday if they dispatch Wasswa Bbosa's 12th placed Mbarara City at the Masindi Stadium before the two title defining clashes (Bul vs. Vipers and KCCA vs.SC Villa) tomorrow at Namboole.

In a race of fine margins, Brian Ssenyondo's charges are enjoying the title pressure and reluctantly relishing every opportunity to grind out results in the remaining four matches (against Mbarara City, Busoga United, Soltilo Bright Stars and Gaddafi).

Pedigree notwithstanding, it would now take a soul to bet against them in this exhilarating four-horse race for the diadem.

In fact, this would be the ideal time for Kitara to embrace the fierce fighting spirit of legendary Bunyoro king Kabalega.

Aware that second-placed Vipers, a point adrift of Kitara with 46 points from 24 matches, can slip up against third-placed Bul (tied on 46 points) tomorrow at Namboole, Ssenyondo is eager to establish an arm's length at the top.

Inspired by a frantic youthful coach that had set a top-five finish as the season target, Kitara now find themselves in a vantage position to cruise to a surprising maiden league and cup double having gained a 3-1 advantage over Pajule in the Uganda Cup semis on Saturday.

Vipers, a game less than Kitara, still have to face Bul,Express, NEC, Busoga United and Mbarara City while Abbey Kikomeko's Bul have to negotiate past Vipers, Gaddafi, Mbarara City and Busoga United to sniff the title.

At 45 points from 24 matches, record league champions SC Villa, that are fourth in the table, must win against KCCA, Wakiso Giants, UPDF, URA and NEC to lift the trophy aloft for the first time in 20 years.

On paper, Kitara's photo finish looks the easiest and Ssenyondo must demand goals from 12-goal hero Denis Omedi who is also involved in the golden boot race.

His striking colleague Jude Semugabi, who has netted six goals thus far for Kitara, will also be tasked to hurt former employers Ankole Lions that will bank on livewire forward Joseph Akandwanaho (six goals).

At the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium-Wakiso, eighth placed URA under interim coach Robert Mukasa will host Busoga United that are still trying to shake off the relegation monkey with 21 points in 13th slot.

Four-time league kings URA have amassed 34 points from 24 matches and won their last match after axing misfiring David Obua which gives them renewed optimism against Vincent Lukyazi's wobbly Busoga United.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Tuesday at 4pm

Kitara vs. Mbarara City, Masindi

Live on Sanyuka Prime TV