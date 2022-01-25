Maj Gen Katsigazi appointed new deputy IGP

President Museveni has appointed Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police.

He replaces Maj Gen Paul Lokech who died in August last year.

The President has also renewed the contract of the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija, according to Mr Faruk Kirunda, the deputy presidential press secretary.

Maj Gen Katsigazi has been serving as the Deputy Commander of the UPDF Air Force.

Previously,he served as the Defence Liaison Officer at the headquarters of the East African Community, in Arusha, Tanzania.

He also served in the past as Commander of the UPDF Motorized Infantry Brigade and as the Acting Chief of Staff of the UPDF Land Forces, among other appointments.