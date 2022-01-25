Maj Gen Katsigazi appointed new deputy IGP

Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Kasigazi 

By  Job Bwire

  • The President has also renewed the contract of the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija, according to Mr Faruk Kirunda, the deputy presidential press secretary.

President Museveni has appointed Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police.
He replaces Maj Gen Paul Lokech who died in August last year.
