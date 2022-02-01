Mak students to protest over online lessons

Students match during a recent strike at Makerere University PHOTO BY ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • The freshers reported yesterday while continuing students are expected to report on February 5. 

A cross section of Makerere University students have vowed to protest against the university’s refusal to fully reinstate physical learning despite the re-opening of the economy.

