Govt in dilemma over abridged curriculum

Teachers  check luggage of students at St. Kizito Secondary School in Namugongo on January 10, 2022. Photo/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Government last week approved the new post Covid-19 curriculum, seeking to help learners cope-up under automatic promotion arrangements.

  • This means that government has to print 1.2 million copies of abridged curriculum for primary schools.

  • At secondary level, there are about 20 different subjects studied by students in Senior Two, Three and Four. 


Teachers have vowed to abandon the new abridged post Covid-19 curriculum, after it emerged that the government doesn’t have funds to print millions of hard copies to distribute to more than 40,000 schools across the country,  Monitor has learnt.
Teachers, majority of whom are from upcountry areas, yesterday locked horns with the government, after the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) asked schools to download soft copies from its website.

