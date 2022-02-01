Prime

Govt on track to overhaul entire education system

Pupils of Primary One in Oseera Primary School, Ongino Sub-county in Kumi District after the reopening of schools on January 10. PHOTO/SIMON PETER EMWAMU

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The public will participate in the process of assessing the education system.

Government through the Ministry of Education has started overhauling the entire education system as it looks to replace outdated policies that were formulated in 1992.

