Mak suffers setback in fight for Katanga land

Mr Justus Akampurira (left), the Speaker for Kawempe Division, presides over a special council sitting in Katanga slum, Kampala early this year. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI. 

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

Court has ruled that the arguments advanced by Makerere University are speculative and doubtful.

Court has dismissed with costs an application by Makerere University seeking to evict more than 50,000 occupants of land in Katanga, a Kampala suburb.

