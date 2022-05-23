Makerere registers slight drop in first class degrees

Makerere University has this year registered a slight drop in the number of students who scooped first class degrees.

According to the list released by the university last week, about 283 students will be graduating with first class degrees during the 72nd graduation, which kicks off today, compared to the 312 students last year.

This decline in performance could be attributed to the effects of Covid-19 pandemic that put on hold learning and teaching for some time.

However, there is an increase in the number of female students graduating in different disciplines.

According to the list released by the registrar, Mr Alfred Namoah Masike, about 12,474 students are expected to graduate in different disciplines.

The five-day graduation is to be held at the university until May 27.

Of the 12,474 graduands, 6,538 are female, representing 52 percent while 5,936 are male, representing 48 percent. This shows a one percent drop in the number of male students and a one percent increase in the number of female students who are graduating this year compared to last year.

During the 71st graduation, of the 12,550 students who graduated, 6,433 (51 percent) were female while 6,117 (49 percent) were male.

While addressing the gender conference at Makerere recently, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, revealed that girls had overtaken boys in enrolment at the university, indicating the impact of affirmative action embraced 30 years ago.

The list for first class degrees for the 72nd graduation also shows a substantial number of female students who scooped first class degrees in different disciplines.

Of the eight students who got first class degrees in Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology, for example, five are female.

In addition, of the five students of Quantitative Economics who will be walking away with first class degrees, three are female.

At Makerere University Business School (MUBS) main campus in Nakawa, Ms Julia Muhumuza, a Bachelor of International Business, whose Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) is 4.91, was recognised as the overall best student.

Prof Nawangwe said the general students’ performance has been good despite interruptions caused by the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

“In spite the challenges encountered by the staff and students, you have persevered to the end and I commend your efforts, congratulations,” Prof Nawangwe said.

President Museveni is expected to be the guest of honour at the graduation ceremony accompanied by wife Janet, who is the Education and Sports minister.

Meanwhile, some students who did not clear on time will miss the graduation.

A letter signed by Mr Stephen Kasirye, the head of the Information and Internal Inspection Division of the Inspectorate of Government, asked that all students who qualify to be on the graduation list are considered.

In a May 20 letter, Mr Kasirye said his office had received complaints from aggrieved students, alleging that they had been denied a chance to graduate yet they submitted copies of their certified academic testimonies.