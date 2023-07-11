Makerere sets dates for 74th graduation

Makerere University has set the dates for its 74th graduation ceremony slated to take place next year at the institution’s main campus in Kampala.

According to a released academic calendar seen by Monitor, the institution will hold its graduation from January 8 to January 12.

The week-long ceremony will see the institution graduate at least 13,000 students from various programmes.

The University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said the Senate will in October meet to consider the final graduation list.

“The results and marks of various students are at the college level, but most colleges have already held the academic board meetings to approve the results,” Prof Nawangwe said.

This is the first time the institution is holding its graduation in January after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 that disrupted the academic calendar.

The institution held its graduation ceremony this year in February, but Prof Nawangwe said the institution is slated to go to normalcy in August next year.

Meanwhile, the academic registrar’s communication indicated that the new academic year 2023/24, starts on August 19 with the fresher’s orientation.

Teaching and learning is slated to commence on August 26 when the continuing students are expected at the institutions to kick start their new academic year.

The institution last month released the list of government sponsored students and is yet to release the list for privately sponsored students expected to start next month.