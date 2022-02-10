Makerere student loses hand to tear gas canister

Makerere University student Richard Ssebuganda (left) at the casualty ward in Mulago hospital. Photo/ Isaac Kasamani

By  Priscilla Maloba Damali Mukhaye  &  Benson Tumusiime

Makerere University third-year student of Medicine and Surgery Richard Ssebuganda, whose hand was shattered by a tear gas canister on Monday, might never be able to perform surgery on his patients after two fingers on his right hand were amputated yesterday at Mulago hospital.
Makerere University students on Monday engaged in running battles with police and military, who fired teargas to disperse them. The students were demonstrating against online lessons.
Ssebuganda, 22, met his fate on Monday evening when he returned to his residence in Lumumba Hall , according to witnesses, only to find a tear gas canister on his bed.
Jerome Ogwang, a second-year student of Engineering and a resident of Lumumba Hall, yesterday told Monitor that Ssebuganda tried to pick the canister from his bed, which burst in his right hand before he threw it out through the window.
Ogwang said Ssebuganda was taken to the university hospital, which referred him to Mulago hospital.

