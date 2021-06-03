Makerere suspends seven students over indiscipline

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Makerere University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, has suspended seven students from various colleges over alleged mob justice and vandalism of university property.

“It has come to my attention that you have repeatedly been involved in acts and or omissions that are in breach of Section 8 (2) of the University's students regulations 2015. These acts or omissions you allegedly committed include but are not limited to leading mob justice against fellow students, vandalising of university and students' property in Lumumba Hall,” Prof Nawangwe wrote to one of the suspended students on June 2, 2021.

He says despite being constant engagement and warning by the students’ leadership, the students refused to refrain from this disruptive behaviour.

“Because of your continued involvement in the above offensive acts and omissions, and in order to ensure the safety and security of members of the University Community and property, I hereby suspend you from Makerere University with immediate effect until further notice,” Prof Nawangwe wrote to Godwin Baingana from School of Social Sciences.

The same kind of letter was sent to; Ronald Abaha, from the School of Liberal and Performing Arts, Albert Matene, School of Built Environment, Paul Agora, School of Engineering, Bolton Rujumba from School of Social Sciences, Tadeo Nyakoojo, from School of Statistics and Planning, and Eric Woniala, from School of Education.

Prof Nawangwe, therefore, directed the head of security at the university to ensure that these students vacate the university premises with immediate effect and never come back until the university makes a decision on the matter.