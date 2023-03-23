Makerere to accredit student hostels

Makerere University has resolved to start accrediting private hostels that accommodate students, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, has revealed.

He says the move is aimed at enhancing the safety and security of the students.

“Of the 35,000 students enrolled at the university, 5000 reside within the university's confines, while the rest reside outside including those that commute from their homes. An accreditation committee for hostels has already been established to collaborate with the Hostel Owners Association,” Prof Nawangwe said on Thursday.

The committee will provide recommendations to the University regarding the most suitable hostels, and subsequently, the University will enter into memorandums of understanding with the hostels.

Thousands of students seek accommodation in areas of Kikoni, Bwaise, Kavule, and Wandegeya, among others.

Prof Nawangwe, however, noted that the accreditation committee will not dictate where students must stay but will serve as a guide for students.

“The committee will only recommend to the students the safe and suitable accommodation options, and ultimately, the decision of where to stay rests with the individual student,” he explained.

To accredit the hostel, Prof Nawangwe explained that they will consider the security of the hostel, hygiene, lighting, and internet among other criteria.

However, a section of the university students however opt to reside in private rentals free from any guidelines and are relatively chip compared to the hostels.