Our attention has been drawn to articles that have appeared in the media on the above subject. Makerere University has clear guidelines and processes that should be adhered to by students for the award of a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

Mr Ntale applied for a PhD by research tenable at the East African School of Higher Education Studies and Development, Makerere University in 2017. After approval of his research proposal, he was assigned two supervisors and three members of his doctoral committee.

In February 2020, Mr Ntale submitted his thesis for examination. The process was, however, slowed down by the Covid-19 lockdown that came into effect in March 2020.

In July 2020, Mr Ntale’s thesis was assigned to two internal examiners and one external examiner as stipulated in the Makerere University Prospectus 2007/2010 “The Senate shall appoint at least two examiners one of whom shall be an examiner external to the university”.

Upon examination of the thesis, Mr Ntale was failed by one internal examiner and one external examiner. He was asked to make changes to his thesis, a suggestion Mr Ntale and his supervisor rejected. They instead filed a petition for re-examination of the thesis.

In June 2021, the Research and Higher Degrees Committee evaluated the petition and resolved that all members of the committee read Mr Ntale’s thesis, his petition and the external examiner’s report.

All the members of the committee evaluated the petition and resolved that the external examiner’s report was merited and requested the student to effect the changes as advised by all the evaluators.

The university policy further states that “Applications to submit a thesis which has been rejected will not be entertained, but the Senate may on the advice of the examiners invite the candidate to resubmit a thesis in a revised or extended form”.

Instead of correcting his work, Mr Ntale went to court and sued the university in an attempt to force the institution to award him a degree. The case was dismissed with costs. Mr Ntale was also ordered by court to return to his school and follow the university due process, which he has not done.

The process of conducting studies for the award of a PhD is laid out in the Graduate handbook. A student is assigned five staff for mentorship, two supervisors and three Doctoral Committee members. In case of a failed thesis, any student who is dissatisfied with the recommendations of the examiner has a right to appeal to the Research and Higher Degrees Committee.

If unsatisfied with the decision of the Research and Higher Degrees Committee, the student has a right to appeal to the College Academic Board.

A student dissatisfied with the decision of the College Academic Board has a right to appeal to the Academic Policies and Appeals Committee, which is chaired by the deputy vice chancellor in-charge of Academic Affairs of the university.

If a student is dissatisfied with the decision of the Academic Policies and Appeals Committee, he/she has a right to appeal to the Senate and thereafter to the University Council. What is important to note is that the Mr Ntale did not follow any of these appeal processes.

Following persistence of the university to have Mr Ntale revise his thesis, the student finally handed in his revised work. Mr Ntale’s thesis is currently being reviewed by the ‘Opponent’ after which a public defence will be called for the student to defend his work. It is upon passing of the defence that the student will be recommended for the award of a PhD by Makerere University. We call upon the student to abide by the processes of the university in the pursuit of his degree.

Ms Ritah Namisango is the Principal Public Relations Officer, Makerere University.