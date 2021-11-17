Makerere to become leading research, science institution in Africa-Musenero 

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations, Dr Monica Musenero

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations, Dr Monica Musenero has revealed that the government has embarked on the process of turning Makerere University into a leading research and science institution in Africa.
Speaking to journalists during the open day of research and innovation fund under the College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity (COVAB) in Kampala, Ms Musenero on Monday said that it was time to put theory into practicals because scientists have done enough research which needs to be on market.
“We have had a lot of academic learning and people accumulating education with so many PhDs but they do not show up in terms of technology and that’s why we are still known as underdeveloped country,’ she said. 

