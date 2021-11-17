Makerere to become leading research, science institution in Africa-Musenero 

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations, Dr Monica Musenero has revealed that the government has embarked on the process of turning Makerere University into a leading research and science institution in Africa.

Speaking to journalists during the open day of research and innovation fund under the College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity (COVAB) in Kampala, Ms Musenero on Monday said that it was time to put theory into practicals because scientists have done enough research which needs to be on market.

“We have had a lot of academic learning and people accumulating education with so many PhDs but they do not show up in terms of technology and that’s why we are still known as underdeveloped country,’ she said.

There’s manpower and government commitment to translate theory into the technology that is going to be seen in how people are doing their work practically, according to the minister.

“It is only the deployment of science, technology and innovation that will produce products which boost industries and create employment and transform the standard of living of the people,’ she said.



Dr David Kabasa, the Principal College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity (CoVAB), said that as experts they have a duty and responsibility to ensure that the kind of knowledge they generate is simplified and disseminated as widely as possible so that people Ugandans may fully be aware of what is available and utilise it.

“There are many folks making a living out of animal related business that need to utilise the knowledge but cannot access it in our reports or conferences hence the need for more proactive way of reaching out to them,” he said.

Makerere University vice chancellor, Mr Barnabas Nawangwe, said they have been able to conduct several research projects because of the support they get from the presidential initiative which has changed laboratory and research infrastructure at Makerere University.

“We now have three laboratories for biosecurity which will be able to manufacture vaccines and there is already work going on in manufacturing vaccines like the anti -tick and Covid-19,”he said.

According to the vice chancellors, the university will soon be producing PCR ingredients which Uganda currently imports because college of health sciences now has the required infrastructure.