Makerere University graduand succumbs to ulcers, malaria

Makerere University community is mourning the death of a graduand from the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (CAES) who has succumbed to ulcers and Malaria.

The deceased, Coleb Tumanyane was expecting to graduate in January 2024 with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry.

Ms Annet Nabbanja, a friend of the deceased, said Tumanyane died on Monday after ulcers and malaria intensified in the past three days.

She eulogised him as an active member of the Forestry Fellowship and Makerere University Christian Fellowship during his stay at the university, noting that he will be remembered for serving God wholeheartedly.

“I have been told that he has been in Lira working with a friend but see how we lose lives trying to make ends meet. Four years of university and in the end, they’re all down and meaningless,” she wondered.

Mr Robert Maseruka, the University Guild President said they have lost a big icon and his services will be missed at his College.

“I strengthen the family and friends for such a big loss. Tumanyane used to be a key participant in organising tea parties every Friday for the College. I hope someone else would replace him because such services are still needed even when he is not around,” he said

A similar incident of a Makerere graduand dying before graduation happened last year, when Petrinah Babirye, 24, who was a student at the College of Computing and Information Sciences died a week before her graduation.